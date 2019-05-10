Toggle Menu
Magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits city in southwest Japanhttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/magnitude-6-3-earthquake-hits-city-in-southwest-japan-5720378/

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits city in southwest Japan

The Japan Times reports that Kyushu Electric Power Co. says no abnormalities were reported at the nearby Sendai nuclear power plant in Kagoshima Prefecture.

japan earthquake, earthquake in japan, earthquake near miyazaki, miyazaki, japan news
The Times also reports that nation’s weather agency did not issue a tsunami warning. (Representational)

The US Geological Survey says a magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit near Miyazaki in southwestern Japan.

The agency says the earthquake struck at 8:48 a.m. local time Friday and had an epicenter 39 kilometers (24 miles) southeast of Miyazaki, a city of about 400,000. The earthquake had a depth of 23 kilometers (14 miles.)

The Japan Times reports that Kyushu Electric Power Co. says no abnormalities were reported at the nearby Sendai nuclear power plant in Kagoshima Prefecture.

The Times also reports that nation’s weather agency did not issue a tsunami warning.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 After US complaint, Canada to soften rules for jet competition to allow Lockheed Martin bid: source
2 Venezuela's Maduro tightens pressure on opposition
3 US seizes North Korean coal vessel that was accused of violating sanctions