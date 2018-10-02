Magnitude 6.2 quake hits near Flores in Indonesia: USGS

Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 02, 2018
The quake, which hit about 250 km (155 miles) southwest of Ende on Flores, was later downgraded by the USGS to a magnitude of 5.9. There were no immediate tsunami alerts or reports of casualties or damage.

By: Reuters | Published: October 2, 2018 6:21:08 am
(Photo: Google Maps)
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 was recorded near the southern Indonesian island of Flores, the US Geological Survey said on Tuesday, four days after a devastating quake on Sulawesi island killed at least 844 people. The quake, which hit about 250 km (155 miles) southwest of Ende on Flores, was later downgraded by the USGS to a magnitude of 5.9. There were no immediate tsunami alerts or reports of casualties or damage.

