Wednesday, December 29, 2021
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Crete, felt in Egyptian cities

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

By: Reuters | Athens |
December 29, 2021 12:46:08 pm
The quake was at a depth of 80 km (49.7 miles), the EMSC said.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck Crete, Greece, on Wednesday, the country’s Geodynamic Institute said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) earlier registered the tremor at 6.1. Egyptian authorities reported that the quake was felt in some of the country’s cities.

Akis Tselentis, director of the Geodynamic Institute who was in Crete, said that the authorities gave a revised reading of 5.7 from 5.6 earlier. “I felt it,” he told Greece’s Skai TV.

“Thankfully it was in the sea. The area is already burdened (with earlier tremors) and if it were inland there could have been damage,” he said.

The quake was at a depth of 80 km (49.7 miles), the EMSC said. The Greek Geodynamic Institute said that the depth was 42.7 km.

