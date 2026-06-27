Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes Pakistan

Pakistan was struck by four earthquakes within 24 hours, with the strongest measuring 5.5 magnitude, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said on Saturday. The most significant quake hit at 8:36am local time on Saturday, registering a magnitude of 5.5 at a depth of 40 kilometres, with its epicentre recorded at coordinates 30.271°N, 69.733°E in Pakistan’s Balochistan […]

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readJun 27, 2026 09:52 AM IST First published on: Jun 27, 2026 at 08:54 AM IST
Pakistan earthquakeMagnitude 5.4 Earthquake Strikes Pakistan. (Photo: National Center for Seismology)

Pakistan was struck by four earthquakes within 24 hours, with the strongest measuring 5.5 magnitude, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said on Saturday.

The most significant quake hit at 8:36am local time on Saturday, registering a magnitude of 5.5 at a depth of 40 kilometres, with its epicentre recorded at coordinates 30.271°N, 69.733°E in Pakistan’s Balochistan region.

It was preceded by a 4.3-magnitude tremor earlier on Saturday morning at 6:15am local time, at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Two earlier earthquakes also struck the same region on Friday a 4.5-magnitude quake at 10:55am and a 4.7-magnitude tremor at 11:27am, both at a depth of 10 kilometres.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. All four events have been reviewed and confirmed by EMSC.

This is a developing story and will be updated

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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