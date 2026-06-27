Magnitude 5.4 Earthquake Strikes Pakistan. (Photo: National Center for Seismology)

Pakistan was struck by four earthquakes within 24 hours, with the strongest measuring 5.5 magnitude, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said on Saturday.

The most significant quake hit at 8:36am local time on Saturday, registering a magnitude of 5.5 at a depth of 40 kilometres, with its epicentre recorded at coordinates 30.271°N, 69.733°E in Pakistan’s Balochistan region.