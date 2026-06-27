Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes Pakistan

Pakistan was struck by four earthquakes within 24 hours, with the strongest measuring 5.5 magnitude, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said on Saturday.
The most significant quake hit at 8:36am local time on Saturday, registering a magnitude of 5.5 at a depth of 40 kilometres, with its epicentre recorded at coordinates 30.271°N, 69.733°E in Pakistan’s Balochistan region.
It was preceded by a 4.3-magnitude tremor earlier on Saturday morning at 6:15am local time, at a depth of 10 kilometres.
Two earlier earthquakes also struck the same region on Friday a 4.5-magnitude quake at 10:55am and a 4.7-magnitude tremor at 11:27am, both at a depth of 10 kilometres.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. All four events have been reviewed and confirmed by EMSC.
This is a developing story and will be updated