Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
  • Magnitude 4.9 earthquake jolts western Nepal

Magnitude 4.9 earthquake jolts western Nepal

No casualties and damage have been reported so far. However, many people rushed out to the streets after the earthquake.

By: PTI | Kathmandu | Published: June 5, 2018 7:48:41 pm
The quake hit Bajura district situated in far-west Nepal was 4.9-magnitude. (Source: Google Maps)
A 4.9-magnitude earthquake on Tuesday jolted western Nepal, causing panic among the residents. The quake that hit Bajura district situated in far-west Nepal was 4.9-magnitude with its epicentre at a forest area on the border of Bajura and Humla districts, according to National Seismological Centre.

This was not an aftershock of 2015 earthquake but a fresh tremor, said an official at the centre. No casualties and damage have been reported so far. However, many people rushed out to the streets after the earthquake.

Earlier on June 1, a 4.3-magnitude earthquake was felt with epicenter at Dolakha district of eastern Nepal. In 2015, a major earthquake occurred in Nepal that claimed 9,000 lives.

