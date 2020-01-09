Magnitude 4.5 earthquake hits near Iran nuclear power plant

The earthquake struck two towns in southern Iran near the Bushehr nuclear power plant The earthquake struck two towns in southern Iran near the Bushehr nuclear power plant

An earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale struck two towns in southern Iran near the Bushehr nuclear power plant but didn’t cause any casualties, the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported.

Rescue teams were present on the site, the head of the provincial emergency department, Jahangir Dehqani, told IRNA. Iran’s first nuclear plant, which was built by Russia, can survive an earthquake of a magnitude of up to 9 on the Richter scale, according to a report by the Center for Energy and Security Studies in Moscow.

The latest quake comes exactly a fortnight after a magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit the same area, without causing any casualties or major damage.

The Bushehr plant, which produces 1,000 megawatts of power, was completed by Russia after years of delay and officially handed over in September 2013.

