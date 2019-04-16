Madrid skyscraper housing embassies evacuated over bomb threat

A skyscraper in Madrid that houses the embassies of Britain, Netherlands, Australia and Canada is being evacuated over a bomb threat, police said. “A bomb threat was received…. Evacuation has started, we have to work and do checks,” a police spokesman told AFP.

The Australian embassy said on Twitter: “The @AusEmbEsp will remain close for the rest of today, Tuesday 16 April, until further notice. Apologies for any inconvenience.”

“The usual emergency protocol was activated immediately,” the police spokeswoman told Reuters.

