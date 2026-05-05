Macron says US and EU wasting time on tariff threats as Trump fumes over Germany

US President Donald Trump meets with French President Emmanuel Macron during the 80th United Nations General Assembly, in New York City, New York, US. (Photo: Reuters)

Europe and the United States have more important things to do than waste time on tariff threats, French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday, after US President Donald Trump announced higher duties on European vehicles.

Trump said on Friday that he would increase the tariffs charged on cars and trucks from the European Union this week to 25%, a move that could further harm the global economy as it reels from war in the Middle East.

“Especially in the geopolitical period we are experiencing, allies like the United States of America and the European Union have much better things to do than to stir up threats of destabilization,” Macron told reporters in Armenia.