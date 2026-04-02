Trump vs Macron: French president retorts to ‘wife treats him badly’ dig in Iran war address

During his state visit to Seoul, Macron pushed back against the military deployment and action in the Middle East.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readUpdated: Apr 3, 2026 02:34 AM IST
french president macron us, trumpPresident Donald Trump listens as France's President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP)
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French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday hit out at Donald Trump for undermining the Western military alliance NATO by “casting doubts” over Washington’s commitment to the alliance, hours after the US President earlier said he was “absolutely” considering withdrawing America from the alliance.

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Trump, while addressing the gathering at Easter Lunch event at White House on Wednesday, mocked the French president and said, “I called up France, Macron, whose wife treats him extremely badly, and he’s still recovering from the right to the jaw.”

The US president was referring to a video from last year, which purportedly showed Emmanuel Macron’s wife, Brigitte Macron, shoving his face.

Macron also addressed the personal remarks passed on by Trump regarding his marriage, and dismissed them as “neither elegant nor up to standard.”

During an interview with Reuters, Trump was asked if he was thinking of pulling out of NATO and said, “I’ll be discussing my disgust with NATO. Oh, absolutely without question. Wouldn’t you do that if you were me?”

Macron highlights risk of military operation

During his state visit to Seoul, Macron also pushed back against the military deployment and action in the Middle East and said any attempt to “liberate” the Strait of Hormuz was unrealistic. Macron said that continuing the war with Iran may not provide a solution to the nuclear issue.

“This was never the option we have supported because it is unrealistic. It would take forever, and would expose all those who go through the Strait to risks from the Revolutionary ​Guards but also ballistic missiles,” Macron said.

Macron said that Strait of Hormuz can only be opened by “talking to Iran”. The French president has worked with European and other allies in order to forge an alliance which could guarantee free passage through Strait of Hormuz after the hostilities between US-Israel and Iran has stopped.

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Macron on Trump’s criticism of NATO allies

Macron was asked about Trump’s criticism of NATO allies wherein the US called NATO a “paper tiger” and said he was ​considering exiting the alliance.

“Alliances such as NATO derive their strength from what is not said, ⁠that is, ​from the trust that lies behind them. If you create doubt ​every day about your commitments, you hollow out its substance,” Macron said.

(with inputs from Reuters)

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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