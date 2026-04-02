Trump vs Macron: French president retorts to ‘wife treats him badly’ dig in Iran war address

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday hit out at Donald Trump for undermining the Western military alliance NATO by “casting doubts” over Washington’s commitment to the alliance, hours after the US President earlier said he was “absolutely” considering withdrawing America from the alliance.

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Trump, while addressing the gathering at Easter Lunch event at White House on Wednesday, mocked the French president and said, “I called up France, Macron, whose wife treats him extremely badly, and he’s still recovering from the right to the jaw.”

Trump mocks Macron again: I called up France, Macron, whose wife treats him extremely badly and he’s still recovering from the right to the jaw. pic.twitter.com/bEJgfKaVRg — Clash Report (@clashreport) April 1, 2026

The US president was referring to a video from last year, which purportedly showed Emmanuel Macron’s wife, Brigitte Macron, shoving his face.

Macron also addressed the personal remarks passed on by Trump regarding his marriage, and dismissed them as “neither elegant nor up to standard.”

During an interview with Reuters, Trump was asked if he was thinking of pulling out of NATO and said, “I’ll be discussing my disgust with NATO. Oh, absolutely without question. Wouldn’t you do that if you were me?”

Macron highlights risk of military operation

During his state visit to Seoul, Macron also pushed back against the military deployment and action in the Middle East and said any attempt to “liberate” the Strait of Hormuz was unrealistic. Macron said that continuing the war with Iran may not provide a solution to the nuclear issue.

“This was never the option we have supported because it is unrealistic. It would take forever, and would expose all those who go through the Strait to risks from the Revolutionary ​Guards but also ballistic missiles,” Macron said.

Macron said that Strait of Hormuz can only be opened by “talking to Iran”. The French president has worked with European and other allies in order to forge an alliance which could guarantee free passage through Strait of Hormuz after the hostilities between US-Israel and Iran has stopped.

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Macron on Trump’s criticism of NATO allies

Macron was asked about Trump’s criticism of NATO allies wherein the US called NATO a “paper tiger” and said he was ​considering exiting the alliance.

“Alliances such as NATO derive their strength from what is not said, ⁠that is, ​from the trust that lies behind them. If you create doubt ​every day about your commitments, you hollow out its substance,” Macron said.

(with inputs from Reuters)