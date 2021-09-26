Macron says France will double covid-19 shots it sends to poor nations – AFP

President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday said France would give 120 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to poor nations, doubling an earlier pledge, French news agency AFP reported.

“The injustice is that on other continents, clearly, vaccination is way behind. In Africa, barely 3% of the population has been vaccinated – we need to go faster,” AFP cited Macron saying in a video broadcast to a concert organised by the advocacy group Global Citizen.