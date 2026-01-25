‘Our children’s brains are not for sale’: Macron says France to fast-track ban on social media for under-15s

The announcement by Macron comes a few days after the British government said it will consider banning young teenagers from social media.

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that his government wants to fast track the legal process to ensure that a ban on social media for children under the age of 15 comes into effect in September when the new session of the schools begins.

In a video released by French broadcaster BFM-TV, Macron said he has asked his government to initiate an accelerated procedure in order for the proposed law to move swiftly and that it gets passed in time by the Senate ahead of the start of the next school year.