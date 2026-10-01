Flydubai FZ1073 incident: What we know about co-pilot who attacked Indian captain Smit Machchhar

A flydubai pilot who said he worked with the Omani co-pilot accused of attacking Indian captain Smit Machchhar aboard flight FZ1073 described him as a “religious extremist” and said he frequently displayed unusually strict religious behaviour, Israeli media reported.

The colleague told Israel’s Channel 16 that the co-pilot had joined flydubai about eight months ago and that he “prayed a lot” and would not shake hands with women. The description has not been independently verified and does not. The account was also reported by The Times of Israel.

The co-pilot, whose name has not been publicly disclosed, has been identified by Israeli officials as an Omani national. He remains under investigation after Wednesday’s incident aboard flydubai flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

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The aircraft plunged more than 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds after the co-pilot allegedly attacked Machchhar in the cockpit. The wounded captain managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers to enter and restrain the attacker. A reserve crew aboard the aircraft then landed the plane safely at Tabuk in Saudi Arabia.

The co-pilot, whose act of apparently trying to crash the flight, has been described by Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz as “a jihadist terrorist attack”.

What did the co-pilot’s colleague say?

The colleague described the Omani pilot as someone whose religious practices appeared unusual compared with those of other employees. “He prayed excessively throughout the day and refused to shake hands with women,” the pilot told Channel 16, according to Israeli media reports.

The co-pilot had reportedly been working for flydubai for about eight months.

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The comments come as investigators examine whether the cockpit attack was an act of terrorism, a planned attack or had another motive. The UAE Attorney-General has ordered an investigation into the circumstances and motives, including whether the incident was linked to terrorist activity or involved prior planning or direction.

What Netanyahu has said about the co-pilot

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that the co-pilot had undergone Islamist radical indoctrination and appeared to be suicidal.

“We know that he underwent Islamist radical indoctrination,” Netanyahu told Fox News, saying the assessment was based on information gathered about the co-pilot’s personal background. He said it appeared likely that the attacker intended to bring down the aircraft.

Netanyahu, however, cautioned that he was not drawing a final conclusion. “But again, I don’t make final conclusions yet. But that’s the indications we have now,” he said.

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Israel’s envoy to the UAE, Yossi Shelley, separately said it was too early to draw conclusions and that no motive had been determined.

UAE probes possible terror link

The UAE has launched its own investigation into the incident. Authorities said the probe will examine whether the attack was connected to terrorist activity or intent and whether it involved prior planning or direction.

The UAE has also urged the public to avoid speculation and rely on statements from official sources until the investigation is completed.

Israeli officials have said the initial assessment is that the co-pilot was likely acting alone, although the investigation remains ongoing. Israeli intelligence agencies are also investigating the incident.

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Questions over how Omani pilot flew to Israel

The incident has also raised questions over how the Omani pilot passed the security and vetting procedures required to operate a flight to Israel.

Oman and Israel do not have diplomatic relations. Netanyahu said there were restrictions involving pilots from countries that do not have diplomatic relations with Israel, but that the co-pilot had nevertheless been able to pass through the relevant process.

CNN has also reported questions over how the pilot cleared the vetting process. However, an aviation expert speaking to CNN noted that an Omani pilot working for a UAE airline is not inherently unusual and that nationality does not normally determine where the airline can operate.

What happened to Smit Machchhar?

Machchhar, who was seriously injured during the cockpit attack, underwent emergency surgery in Tabuk before being transferred to the UAE for further treatment. The Indian Embassy said he was in good health and recovering well.

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Indian Ambassador to the UAE Deepak Mittal also visited Machchhar and his family at the hospital.

The Indian pilot has been praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Netanyahu for his actions during the emergency. Modi said Machchhar’s courage helped save lives.

For now, investigators are still trying to establish why the co-pilot attacked Machchhar, whether he intended to crash the aircraft, whether he acted alone and whether the incident was linked to any wider organisation or terrorist activity.