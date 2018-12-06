Luxembourg set to become first country to provide free public transport

In a bid to do away with its traffic woes and keep up with its promises of social welfare, the Xavier Bettel-led government in Luxembourg has decided to provide free public transport to commuters. The move, which is scheduled to come as a major relief to Luxembourgers during next summer, shall witness fares lifted on trains, trams and buses, The Guardian reported.

Luxembourg City, the capital of the tiny, landlocked European country bears the infamy of being one of the worst traffic congestion-hit cities in the world. Although home to around 110, 000 people, the capital witnesses 400,000 commuters coming to the city to work. A recent study cited by The Guardian showed that drivers in the capital spent an average of 33 hours in traffic snarl-ups in 2016.

With a population of 600,000 inhabitants, Luxembourg also proves to be the workplace of 200,00 people from France, Belgium and Germany who cross the border daily to work. Luxembourg has increasingly manifested a progressive attitude when it comes to transportation. This summer, the government introduced free transport for every child and young person under the age of 20.

Apart from providing free public transport, Bettel’s coalition government also intends to legalise cannabis and introduce two new public holidays. Prime Minister Bettel, who sworn in for a second term Wednesday will form a coalition with left-wing Socialist Workers’ party and the Greens, had previously vowed to prioritise the environment throughout its election campaign.