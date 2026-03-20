‘Can’t let anyone think they own the world’: Brazilian President Lula’s slight at Trump

At the 17th Federative Caravan in São Paulo, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva slammed the Donald Trump administration for its aggressive foreign policy. He urged the United Nations Security Council to intervene and prevent conflicts that, he said, were being encouraged by US President Donald Trump.
Lula da Silva said, “I myself do not agree with the Iranian regime, nor have I ever asked anyone else to agree with it. But we must learn to respect the territorial integrity of countries.” “We cannot allow anyone to think they own the world,” he was quoted as saying by Al Jazeera.
He further criticised what he described as Trump’s approach towards multiple countries, including Greenland, the Panama Canal, Venezuela, and Cuba, accusing him of pursuing conflict and asserting control in foreign territories.
Lula da Silva called on the five permanent members of the UN Security Council to convene and find solutions to prevent war and promote peaceful foreign policies.
“We created a bloc so that we could confront the powerful bloc of those who are part of the UN Security Council, confront the strength of the European Union, confront American strength,” Lula said.
US-Israel and Iran conflict
The United States and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran on February 28 targeting its missile infrastructure, military sites, and leadership in the capital. In response, Iran carried out retaliatory strikes on Israel and US military sites in Tel Aviv and across the Middle East.
Trump’s Greenland demand
In January, Trump expressed interest in bringing Greenland under US control, stating that America “needs the island for national security purposes.” He also claimed that if the US did not acquire Greenland, Russia or China might attempt to do so. He even had a buyout plan ready.
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After Denmark rejected the proposal, Trump threatened European countries with tariffs, while maintaining that the US would not use force to acquire the territory.
Trump and the Panama Canal
Trump also criticised the 1977 handover of the Panama Canal, calling it a “disgrace”. He accused the canal authorities of overcharging US vessels for passage through the artificial waterway connecting the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.
He warned of potential action if what he described as unfair treatment of American naval and commercial vessels continued, calling the situation a “complete rip-off”.
Trump and Venezuela
In a move aimed at controlling Venezuela’s oil sector, Trump ordered the capture of then-President Nicolás Maduro on January 3, after which the country’s oil industry came under US control. The administration subsequently invoked the “Monroe Doctrine,” asserting greater influence over the Western Hemisphere.
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