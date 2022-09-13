scorecardresearch
Lula continues lead over Bolsonaro ahead of Brazil election -IPEC poll

The survey showed Lula with 46% of voter support against 31% for Bolsonaro in the first round of the election scheduled for Oct. 2, compared to 44% and 31% respectively in the previous poll.

Brazil's President Jair BolsonaroBrazil's President Jair Bolsonaro greets supporters while he is escorted by members of presidential security during the 45th Expointer agricultural fair in Esteio, Brazil September 2, 2022. (REUTERS/Diego Vara/File Photo)

Brazil presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva continues to poll ahead of President Jair Bolsonaro, extending his lead to 15 percentage points, according to an IPEC poll published on Monday.

In the expected second-round runoff, Lula's lead grew slightly to 17 points from 16, indicating he would get elected with 53% of the vote versus Bolsonaro's 36%, the poll showed.

Eva Vieira, 65, holds a doll depicting former President of Brazil and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during a protest for democracy and against Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, September 10, 2022. (REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli)

In the expected second-round runoff, Lula’s lead grew slightly to 17 points from 16, indicating he would get elected with 53% of the vote versus Bolsonaro’s 36%, the poll showed.

Meanwhile, Bolsonaro’s approval rate stayed the same as the previous poll at 30%, despite the incumbent passing welfare programs and measures to tackle inflation.

Supporters of Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro yell slogans to former President and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s supporters in Sao Goncalo in Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil September 9, 2022. (REUTERS/Pilar Olivares)

His disapproval rate was up slightly to 45% from 43% the previous week, according to the poll.

Pollster IPEC, formerly known as IBOPE, interviewed 2,512 people in person between Sept. 9-11. The poll has a margin of error of 2 percentage points.

First published on: 13-09-2022 at 11:58:08 am
