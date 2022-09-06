scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Lufthansa pilots to strike again this week, union says

Passenger pilots will strike on Wednesday and Thursday, and cargo pilots from Wednesday through Friday.

Lufthansa aircrafts are parked at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, Friday, Sept.2, 2022. Hundreds of Lufthansa flights have been canceled as pilots stage a one-day strike to press their demands for better pay and conditions at Germany’s biggest carrier. (AP)

Pilots at German airline Lufthansa will strike again this week, a labour union said on Tuesday, escalating a wage dispute that will further plague a summer of travel chaos.

It follows a strike last week that forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights.

The strike would affect pilots of both passenger and cargo divisions of the airline, said the union, Vereinigung Cockpit (VC), which groups more than 5,000 pilots.

Passenger pilots will strike on Wednesday and Thursday, and cargo pilots from Wednesday through Friday.

VC is demanding a pay rise of 5.5% this year and automatic inflation compensation after that.

First published on: 06-09-2022 at 09:50:37 am
Delhi: Woman SI seen hitting father-in-law in video, police file case

