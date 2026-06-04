Video: Lufthansa Boeing 787’s dramatic nose gear collapse before takeoff, several injured

Lufthansa Boeing 787 nose gear collapse occurred at Frankfurt Airport before boarding, injuring several staff members as authorities launched an investigation.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readNew DelhiJun 4, 2026 09:10 PM IST
boeing 787An spokesperson for the airport confirmed the incident and said that it involved Boeing 787-9 model. (Photo: X/ @Turbinetraveler)
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A Boeing 787 jetliner, being operated by Deutsche Lufthansa, suffered a nose gear collapse while the plane was parked at a gate at Frankfurt airport in Germany on Thursday. The operator informed that passengers had not boarded when the incident took place.

In an emailed statement, Lufthansa’s spokesperson said “Passengers ​had not yet boarded,” adding that some crew members and staff were onboard the plane during the time of nose gear collapse, Reuters reported.

“Several staff members were injured and are currently receiving medical ​treatment,” the spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for the airport confirmed the incident and said that it involved Boeing 787-9 model. The incident took place at 12:45 pm (local time) when the plane was ready to depart Frankfurt for Los Angeles as ​flight number LH450.

“We ⁠are currently investigating the exact circumstances with the relevant authorities,” Lufthansa added in its statement.

Lufthansa operates Boeing’s 787-9 model which is a relatively new model added to the 787 series.

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