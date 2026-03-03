US debuts suicide drone in Iran after fast-tracked Pentagon procurement

The LUCAS drone uses an open architecture that allows different payloads and communications systems, and can be deployed either for strikes or as a target drone, according to company materials. (AP Photo)

The US successfully debuted a low-cost suicide drone in combat in Iran just eight months after its Pentagon unveiling, as the US pushes to accelerate weapons programs.

The Low-Cost Uncrewed Combat Attack System (LUCAS) drone, manufactured by Arizona’s SpektreWorks, was showcased in July 2025 when Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth walked the Pentagon’s inner courtyard with more than a dozen companies competing to supply the military with new equipment.

Drones have become central to modern ⁠warfare ​following their effective use in the Ukraine war, including Iran-made Shahed systems flown by Russia that closely resemble the LUCAS. The sector is also among the most fiercely competitive in the US defense industry, with SpektreWorks vying for Pentagon contracts against major defense primes and a wave of Silicon Valley–backed startups such as Anduril, Shield AI and ​AeroVironment.