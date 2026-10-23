Paris protests: Louvre and two major museums to close on Saturday

The Louvre, Musée d’Orsay and Musée National Picasso-Paris will close on Saturday, October 24, as authorities prepare for planned demonstrations amid concerns about possible violence in the French capital.

France’s Culture Ministry confirmed the closures and urged cultural institutions under its authority to take necessary precautions to protect visitors, staff and artworks, according to the Associated Press.

The decision follows unrest during demonstrations last weekend, when fires were set, shop windows were smashed, businesses were looted, and protesters clashed with police. The protests have taken place amid tensions over the rising cost of living in France.

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Art Basel Paris has also cancelled its Saturday and Sunday programme over security concerns. The contemporary art fair, featuring 211 international galleries at the Grand Palais, opened to the public on Friday, October 23, after two days of invitation-only access.