Paris protests: Louvre and two major museums to close on Saturday

The decision follows demonstrations last Saturday that escalated into violence, with rioters setting fires, breaking shop windows, looting businesses and clashing with police.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readOct 23, 2026 05:48 PM IST
Paris Grand Palais hosting Art Basel art fair is pictured Friday, October 23, 2026 after planned anti-government protests prompted organizers to cancel their weekend programme. (AP Photo)Paris Grand Palais hosting Art Basel art fair is pictured Friday, October 23, 2026 after planned anti-government protests prompted organizers to cancel their weekend programme. (AP Photo)
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The Louvre, Musée d’Orsay and Musée National Picasso-Paris will close on Saturday, October 24, as authorities prepare for planned demonstrations amid concerns about possible violence in the French capital.

France’s Culture Ministry confirmed the closures and urged cultural institutions under its authority to take necessary precautions to protect visitors, staff and artworks, according to the Associated Press.

The decision follows unrest during demonstrations last weekend, when fires were set, shop windows were smashed, businesses were looted, and protesters clashed with police. The protests have taken place amid tensions over the rising cost of living in France.

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Art Basel Paris has also cancelled its Saturday and Sunday programme over security concerns. The contemporary art fair, featuring 211 international galleries at the Grand Palais, opened to the public on Friday, October 23, after two days of invitation-only access.

Organisers said the decision was taken to prioritise the safety of visitors, exhibitors and staff, as well as the security of artworks. The cancellation brings the fair’s public programme to an early end.

Visitors planning to attend museums or cultural events in Paris over the weekend should check the relevant institutions’ official websites for the latest opening arrangements.

The fair, hosted at the Grand Palais and featuring 211 international galleries, opened to the public on Friday after two days of invitation-only access. Organisers announced on Thursday that the event would not continue on Saturday and Sunday.

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The thieves entered the museum’s Galerie d’Apollon, which houses some of France’s most significant royal treasures, during the morning of October 19, 2025. They used a mechanical lift to reach an upper-level window, broke into display cases and escaped on motorbikes.

Also Read | Indian embassy issues safety advisory amid protests in France, urges nationals to remain vigilant

Eight items were stolen, including jewellery associated with French royalty and Empress Eugénie, the wife of Napoleon III. A crown belonging to Eugénie was recovered at the scene, apparently dropped during the escape.

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