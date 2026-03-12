Loud explosions rock Dubai as Iran steps up attacks in Gulf; here’s what unfolded on 13th day of war
A drone crashed in Dubai’s Al Bada’a area on Thursday (Mar 12), with authorities reporting no injuries. The Dubai Media Office, in a post on X, said, “Dubai authorities are responding to a minor drone incident in the Al Bada’a area. No injuries have been reported.” The announcement came following reports of loud explosions in […]
A drone crashed in Dubai’s Al Bada’a area on Thursday (Mar 12), with authorities reporting no injuries.
The Dubai Media Office, in a post on X, said, “Dubai authorities are responding to a minor drone incident in the Al Bada’a area. No injuries have been reported.”
The announcement came following reports of loud explosions in Dubai. Small clouds of smoke were seen above a residential neighbourhood, news agency AFP reported.
Here are the top developments from the 13th day of the war:
Drone crash reported in Dubai’s Al Bada’a area: Authorities in Dubai are responding to a minor incident involving a drone crash in the Al Bada’a area. Officials confirmed that no injuries were reported.
Italian military base hit in Iraqi Kurdistan: An Italian military base was hit by a projectile in Iraqi Kurdistan overnight, said the Italian defence ministry.
“A missile hit our base in Erbil. There are no casualties or injuries among the Italian personnel. They are all fine,” the ministry said on X shortly after midnight on Thursday.
Drone falls on building in Dubai Creek Harbour: Dubai authorities said that a drone fell on a building in the vicinity of Dubai Creek Harbour, early on Thursday (Mar 12). Following the incident, the authorities said that the building was evacuated to ensure the safety of the residents, and the fire was contained.
Bahrain arrests four over espionage activities with Iran: The Ministry of Interior of Bahrain said that it had arrested four people for “espionage activities with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard”.
Drone hits residential building in Kuwait, 2 wounded: Kuwait’s Ministry of Defence said that a drone hit a residential building in one of the southern regions of the country at dawn on Thursday. The incident injured two people and caused material damage in the area.
The Kuwait Army in a post on X said, “The incident resulted in injuries to (2) individuals in addition to material damage, with the two injured currently receiving the necessary treatment.” Earlier, the authorities confirmed that the Kuwaiti air defenses intercepted a number of “hostile drones that breached the airspace in the north of the country at dawn today.”
Trump claims victory in war against Iran: US President Donald Trump has claimed victory in the war against Iran, stating, “We won in the first hour”.
Iran sets three conditions to end the war: Iran set three conditions to end the war with Israel and the United States, “recognise Iran’s legitimate rights, payment of reparations, and firm international guarantees against future aggression”.
