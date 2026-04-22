‘Losing side can’t dictate terms’: Iran dismisses Trump’s ‘ploy’ as US President claims Tehran is losing $500M a day

Mahdi Mohammadi, a senior adviser to Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, dismissed US President Donald Trump’s ceasefire extension as “meaningless” and a “potential ploy”.

He said the continuation of the siege was “no different from bombardment” and that it must be dealt with by a military response.

“Trump’s ceasefire extension means nothing. The losing side cannot dictate terms. The continuation of the siege is no different from bombardment and must be met with a military response,” the top Iranian leader said in a post on X.

“Moreover, Trump’s ceasefire extension is certainly a ploy to buy time for a surprise strike. The time for Iran to take the initiative has come,” he added.