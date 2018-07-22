Los Angeles: Gunman holds hostages in supermarket, arrested

The Los Angeles Police Department tweeted there was an “active incident” at a Trader Joe’s in the Silver Lake area. (Source: Reuters/Representational) The Los Angeles Police Department tweeted there was an “active incident” at a Trader Joe’s in the Silver Lake area. (Source: Reuters/Representational)

A gunman who took hostages inside a supermarket in the US district of Silver Lake in Los Angeles was successfully nabbed by the police after a three-hour operation on Saturday, AP reported. One woman was killed while another person was injured by the gunman in the incident, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said.

The man shot his grandmother and girlfriend earlier in the day and fled in a car, AP quoted authorities as saying. He then led police on a car chase and crashing into a pole near the Trader Joe’s store in Silver Lake. He then took customers inside the store as hostages and barricaded himself from police.

At 1:30pm today, a shooting occurred in Newton Division, the suspect then fled the scene. The suspect was located via LoJack and a pursuit ensued at which point the suspect fired multiple rounds at pursuing officers. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 22, 2018

The Los Angeles Police Department issued a warning through its official Twitter handle to the public and media to stay clear of the area. SWAT teams also arrived on the scene as the news of the incident gathered steam in the media.

After a three-hour stand-off, the suspect walked out with a cluster of four hostages and appeared to be already handcuffed as the group emerged through the front door. Police immediately surrounded the suspect, searched him and then brought him to a waiting ambulance. The man appeared to have blood on his left arm.

President Donald Trump tweeted that he is “Watching Los Angeles possible hostage situation very closely” and that Los Angeles police officers were working with federal law enforcement.

(With AP inputs)

