Shooting suspect barricaded in Los Angeles supermarket, SWAT team pressed into action

A large number of police and rescue personnel were responding to a Los Angeles supermarket, amid numerous media reports of possible gunshots.

The Los Angeles Police Department tweeted there was an “active incident” at a Trader Joe’s in the Silver Lake area. Calls to the department’s public information office were not immediately answered. Reports of gunshots could not immediately be confirmed.

UPDATE: SWAT resources are on scene at the #traderjoes in #Silverlake as we work to bring a swift resolution to this incident. Again, this is an active and evolving situation, and we continue to urge the public and media to stay clear of the area. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 22, 2018

An Associated Press employee who lives in the area reported seeing a crashed car into a utility pole outside the store.

One tweet showed people attempting to exit the Trader Joe’s out a window. Other views from TV helicopters showed people leaving through the front door with their hands up.

No further details were immediately available.

