Toggle Menu
Lori Lightfoot makes history, elected Chicago’s first black, gay woman mayorhttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/lori-lightfoot-elected-as-chicagos-first-black-gay-woman-mayor-5655793/

Lori Lightfoot makes history, elected Chicago’s first black, gay woman mayor

When she takes office, Lori Lightfoot will become Chicago's first openly gay mayor and the first African American woman to hold the post.

Lori Lightfoot elected as Chicago's first black, gay woman mayor
Mayoral candidate Lori Lightfoot speaks during her election night celebration after defeating her challenger Toni Preckwinkle in a runoff election in Chicago (Reuters)

In a historic first, Chicago voters on Tuesday elected a gay African American woman as its mayor. When she takes office, Lori Lightfoot will become Chicago’s first openly gay mayor and the first African American woman to hold the post. Since 1837, Chicago voters have elected only one black mayor and one female mayor.

Lori Lightfoot, a 56-year-old former federal prosecutor and practicing lawyer had a runoff against Toni Preckwinkle, who is also an African American woman. Lightfoot who has never before held elected office, won by a wide margin of 74 to 26 per cent in early voting results with most ballots counted, reported news agency AFP.

“Now that it’s over I know that we will work together for the city that we both love,” Lightfoot said at her campaign celebration, reported CNN. “Today you did more than making history, you created a movement for change,” she added.

Toni Preckwinkle who lost to Lightfoot congratulated her on her victory. “This may not be the outcome we wanted but while I may be disappointed, I’m not disheartened,” Preckwinkle told supporters, CNN report added.

Advertising

Mayor Rahm Emanuel was not in the race, as he was not seeking a third term.

Lightfoot will now have to deal with Chicago’s two most important issues – economic inequality and gun violence – the major issues troubling voters. More than 550 people were killed in Chicago last year due to gang violence often fueled by the drug trade — most in economically-struggling and majority African American neighbourhoods.

With inputs from AFP

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Venezuela lawmakers strip opposition leader of his immunity
2 US approves sale of 24 MH 60 Romeo Seahawk helicopters to India for $2.4 billion
3 Saudi Arabia pays money and real estate to Jamal Khashoggi’s children