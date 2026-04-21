Lori Chavez-DeRemer quits as Trump government’s labor secretary amid ‘office scandal’

Lori Chavez-DeRemer has resigned as US Labor Secretary amid mounting scrutiny amid allegations of professional and personal misconduct. The Trump administration has, however, publicly framed her departure as a transition to the private sector.
Following her exit, Keith Sonderling has been appointed the acting labor secretary.
The White House confirmed her departure on Monday stating that Chavez-DeRemer would be moving to the private sector. In an official statement, Steven Cheung, spokesperson for US President Donald Trump, described her exit as routine and commended her tenure. Cheung said, “Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer will be leaving the Administration to take a position in the private sector.”
However, her resignation comes after an ongoing investigation by the Labor Department’s inspector general into multiple allegations involving Chavez-DeRemer and her close aides.
‘Inappropriate relationship with security personnel’
According to the Associated Press reports, the allegations include claims of an inappropriate relationship with a member of her security detail, keeping alcohol in her office and misusing government resources for personal travel. Reports also suggested that aides may have attempted to steer federal grants toward politically connected individuals.
Further scrutiny arose from internal communications, with investigators reviewing messages sent by Chavez, her aides and even family members to younger staffers. Separately, her husband, Shawn DeRemer faced accusations from at least two female staff members of inappropriate physical conduct inside the department’s headquarters. While his lawyer denied the allegations and no charges were filed, the controversy intensified pressure on the secretary’s office, says The Guardian.
The investigation has already led to the departure of several department officials, showing the seriousness of the inquiry as it nears conclusion.
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Chavez-DeRemer becomes the third cabinet member to exit during Trump’s second term after Kristi Noem and Pam Bondi.
While she defended her record in a farewell message, stressing on workforce initiatives and policy changes, critics point to her tenure being overshadowed by controversy and regulatory rollbacks that drew backlash from labor groups.
Despite the controversy, Chavez-DeRemer defended her record, stating that her department had made significant progress in bridging the gap between business and labor, expanding job opportunities, and preparing workers for an AI-driven economy.
Her tenure was also defined by criticism. The administration rolled back more than 60 workplace regulations, including rules on wages, safety standards, and labour protections. It also cut funding for international programmes aimed at combating child and forced labour-initiatives that had contributed to a global reduction in child labor over the past two decades.
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