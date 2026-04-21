Lori Chavez-DeRemer quits as Trump government’s labor secretary amid ‘office scandal’

Lori Chavez-DeRemer has resigned as US Labor Secretary amid mounting scrutiny amid allegations of professional and personal misconduct. The Trump administration has, however, publicly framed her departure as a transition to the private sector.

Following her exit, Keith Sonderling has been appointed the acting labor secretary.

The White House confirmed her departure on Monday stating that Chavez-DeRemer would be moving to the private sector. In an official statement, Steven Cheung, spokesperson for US President Donald Trump, described her exit as routine and commended her tenure. Cheung said, “Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer will be leaving the Administration to take a position in the private sector.”