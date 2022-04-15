Looking forward to working with new Pakistan govt: US

The United States is looking forward to working with the Shehbaz Sharif government, the Biden administration said Thursday as it refuted the allegations by former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan and his supporters of the US’ role in regime change.

“We’ve congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on his election by the Pakistani parliament, and we look forward to working with him and his government,” State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at his daily news conference.

Price said for almost 75 years, the relationship between the United States and Pakistan has been a vital one.

“We look forward to continuing that work with Pakistan’s governments to promote peace and prosperity in Pakistan and the broader region,” he said.

A day earlier, supporters of Imran Khan organised anti-US protests here. They attacked a Pakistani-American journalist and few community members as they continue to accuse the United States of playing a role in the regime change.

“Our message has been clear and consistent on this. There is no truth whatsoever to the allegations that have been put forward. We support the peaceful upholding of constitutional and democratic principles, including respect for human rights. We do not support, whether it’s in Pakistan or anywhere else around the world, one political party over another,” Price said.

“We support broader principles, including the rule of law and equal justice under the law,” he added.

Price said the United States agrees with the assessment of Pakistan’s military spokesperson, who said it has no evidence to suggest that the Biden administration had threatened or was involved in the conspiracy to seek the ouster of Imran Khan’s government.