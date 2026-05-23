Woman arrested on charge of decapitating Jesus statue at Long Island church

During her appearance at the Suffolk County Court, the woman's attorney denied the allegations.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: May 23, 2026 12:36 PM IST
US policeThe attorney's statement comes even as detectives are investigating the incident as hate crime. (File Photo)
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A 41-year-old woman was arrested last week for allegedly decapitating a statue of Jesus at a Catholic church in Long Island, US. Deyonna Subert on May 15 took the head off a statue of Jesus, which had been at the St. Mary’s Church in Bay Shore for 12 years, the Suffolk County police told NBC News.

She was charged with second-degree criminal mischief and taken into custody outside 221 West Main Street at 6:39 am the following day.

Statue head discovered in bushes

The church’s pastor, Father Anthony Iaconis, said he discovered the statue’s severed head in bushes on the church grounds, the report stated quoting News12.

“It’s terrible, just terrible that somebody would desecrate a statue of Jesus,” parishioner Chris Cortina told NBC New York.

Meanwhile, community members have placed flowers in the courtyard, and a plastic tarp now covers the vandalised statue.

During her arraignment in Suffolk County court on May 21, Subert’s attorney denied the allegations, the report stated. “Right now the only position we have taken is to deny the charges,” Subert’s lawyer said, while noting that there were no allegations that the incident was a hate crime or that Subert harbored anti-Catholic bias, NBC New York reported.

The attorney’s statement comes even as detectives are investigating the incident as a hate crime.

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A judge of the Suffolk County court has ordered Subert to stay away from the church as the case proceeds.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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