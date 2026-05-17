From ‘we want Starmer out’ to ‘free Palestine hostages’: Thousands of agitators gather over multiple issues in London

Amid the politically tense situation in the United Kingdom owing to the mounting pressure within the Labour government, tens of thousands of protesters took to the country’s capital for two rival demonstrations. Police personnel were deployed in large numbers to ensure there was no crossover between the march organised by far-right agitator Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, better known by his pseudonym Tommy Robinson, and the annual demonstration to commemorate Nakba, the Arabic term for “catastrophe” that marks the exodus of some 700,000 Palestinians.

Police said as many as 31 people were arrested for multiple offences. The protesters took to the streets motivated by a variety of issues ranging from anger at the number of alleged would-be asylum-seekers making the dangerous crossing across the English Channel from the French coast to the UK in small boats, to Israel’s actions in Gaza killing several people in Palestine.

Scenes at the protest site

The protesters were spotted waving Union flags, with some wearing “Make England Great Again (Mega)” red hats and a few of them chanted “we want Starmer out” slogans. The protesters told the BBC they had a range of views such as wanting to see the end of the current government, and others who felt white people, in particular white working class people, were being discriminated against in the UK.

Siobhan Whyte, whose daughter Rhiannon was killed by a Sudanese asylum seeker, said during the agitation that Starmer had “failed my daughter”. The speakers at the rally also included former LBC presenter Katie Hopkins, actor-turned-politician Laurence Fox, and TV personality Ant Middleton. Urging protesters to exercise their franchise, Robinson said, “Are you ready for the battle of Britain? 2029 we have an election. We’re not asking anyone to go out and fight, but this is the most important moment in our generation.”

Robinson also sought support for tech billionaire Elon Musk, the world’s richest person. Musk, who had given a video address during the last Unite the Kingdom rally, reposted messages in support of the rally on X.

Speakers at the rally included Your Party co-founders Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana, independent MP Diane Abbott and Labour MP Apsana Begum. Abbott told protesters that they faced a “common enemy” in the “far right”. Further, she said, “They are viciously right-wing, viciously racist, they are anti-black, anti-Muslim, and viciously antisemitic. “We have to come together… to fight the racists, to fight the fascists, to fight the antisemites.”

While a section of protesters raised concerns over Jewish people getting anxious over antisemitism, flags and signs reading slogans including “smash the far right” and “Free Palestinian Hostages” flew high. Those gathered also wore keffiyehs, seen as a symbol of solidarity with Palestinians.

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Heavy police deployment

With armoured vehicles, police horses, dogs, drones and helicopters deployed to prevent untoward incidents, UK Prosecutors were told to consider whether protest placards, banners and chants viewed on social media may amount to offenses of stirring up hatred during the rallies. “This is not about restricting free speech,” the Crown Prosecution Service’s director, Stephen Parkinson was quoted as saying by Reuters. “It is about preventing hate crime and protecting the public, particularly at a time of heightened tensions.”

Apart from that, as many as 11 foreign nationals were blocked from entering the nation for the “Unite the Kingdom” rally. The right-wing figures claiming to have been excluded from the rally included Polish politician Dominik Tarczynski, Belgian politician Filip Dewinter, anti-Islam commentator Valentina Gomez and Dutch activist Eva Vlaardingerbroek.

“We will block those coming into the UK who seek to incite hatred and violence,” said Prime Minister Keir Starmer had said. Starmer is fighting for his political life after the disastrous election results earlier this month. “For anyone who sets out to wreak havoc on our streets, to intimidate or threaten anyone, you can expect to face the full force of the law.”

(With Reuters inputs)