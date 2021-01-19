London police will track ethnicity of drivers they pull over

Police officers stand in the road outside the Natural History Museum in London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

London’s Metropolitan Police will begin to track the ethnicity of people pulled over by traffic officers after data showed Black motorists were being disproportionately targeted.

Mayor Sadiq Khan, who supports the program, said Black Londoners are six times more likely to be stopped in a car than a white person. Khan said the pilot program will help “assess and address” concerns over racial profiling, and called for the U.K. government to make it compulsory for police to publish similar data.

The program will last for six months initially. Officers will also record the location and time of the vehicle stop, sex and age of the driver, and the make and model of the vehicle. They will inform those people stopped why they are being asked for the information.

“This pilot will help us assess our proportionality in relation to vehicle stops,” Met Operations Commander Kyle Gordon said in a statement on Monday. “This is part of the steps we are taking to increase even further public trust and confidence in the Met – particularly among London’s Black communities.”