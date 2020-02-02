London police shoot dead man over ‘terrorism-related’ stabbings

This is a developing story. Details awaited This is a developing story. Details awaited

London’s Metropolitan Police said it is investigating a terror-related incident after “a number of people“ were stabbed and officers shot a man Sunday.

The police force said the incident happened in the London’s Streatham neighborhood. The Metropolitan Police tweeted details of the incident on Sunday afternoon, saying “The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related.”

The BBC said that witnesses reported hearing two gunshots just after 2 p.m. on Sunday.

