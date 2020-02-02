Follow Us:
Sunday, February 02, 2020
London police shoot dead man over ‘terrorism-related’ stabbings

London police say officers shot a man during a ``terrorism-related incident'' that involved the stabbings of ``a number of people

By: AP | Updated: February 2, 2020 9:13:49 pm
london stabbing, Streathamn london stabbing, london stabbing accused shot dead This is a developing story. Details awaited

London’s Metropolitan Police said it is investigating a terror-related incident after “a number of people“ were stabbed and officers shot a man Sunday.

The police force said the incident happened in the London’s Streatham neighborhood. The Metropolitan Police tweeted details of the incident on Sunday afternoon, saying “The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related.”

The BBC said that witnesses reported hearing two gunshots just after 2 p.m. on Sunday.

