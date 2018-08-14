London Parliament car crash LIVE Updates: Several injured as man crashes car into barricade
London Parliament car crash LIVE Updates: Several injured as man crashes car into barricade
London Parliament car crash LIVE Updates: Footage on social media showed heavily-armed police response units arriving at Westminster Palace, with the area outside the parliament building in central London sealed off.
London Parliament car crash LIVE Updates: Footage showed the car crashing into barriers erected outside Westminster Palace.
A man has been arrested after a car smashed into barriers outside London’s parliament building Tuesday morning, a little after 7.30 am. Footage on social media showed heavily-armed police response units arriving at the scene, with the area outside the parliament building in central London sealed off. Parliament is currently not sitting. The incident took place on the House of Lords end of Parliament and the driver reportedly crashed into a STOP sign.
In a statement issued, the Met Police said: “At 0737hrs today, a car was in collision with barriers outside the Houses of Parliament. The male driver of the car was detained by officers at the scene. A number of pedestrians have been injured. Officers remain at the scene. We will issue further info when we have it.”
Police have also pushed back media and bystanders putting in place an anti-terrorism cordon. Several streets in London’s Parliament square have been shut as has the Westminster tube station.
Live Blog
A car has crashed outside Westminster Palace, London - the United Kingdom's Parliament - this morning. Follow LIVE Updates here
London car crash LIVE Updates: There was chaos outside Westminster Palace, London after a car crashed into a barricade erected outside Parliament a little after 7.30 am. Footage of the scene that emerged on social media showed armed Scotland Yard personnel responding to the scene and taking the driver into custody. No details were made available on who the driver is and whether there was a motive in the attack.
Eyewitnesses said several pedestrians were injured but police officials don't believe anyone is in a life-threatening condition. United Kingdom news agencies reported that medical assistance was being provided to the injured at the site. Media and bystanders at the site were pushed back from the accident scene. A detailed statement from the police is awaited.
According to a report in BBC, the London police cannot say if the incident is related to terrorism at this stage but a number of eyewitnesses have said the car appeared to deliberately hit the public.
Two people injured in the crash are being treated at a hospital in London, but their condition is not believed to be serious, the London Ambulance Service said. "We sent a number of resources to the scene including three ambulance crews, responders in cars and an incident response officer," it said on Twitter.
The BBC reported that injured pedestrians were being provided medical assistance at the site. "They are wrapped in silver blankets. One eyewitness, who declined to give his name, said he saw a small hatchback drive into a group of cyclists and then into the barrier outside the Palace of Westminster. The man said that the driver's action appeared deliberate," the BBC reported.
Minutes after a car crashed into barricades erected around Westminster Palace, armed police were seen rushing towards the car. Footage showed a white car, with its bonnet damaged. Media personnel were restricted from going near the site. Minutes later police were seen handcuffing a man.
Scotland Yard have announced that streets around Millbank, Parliament Square and Victoria Tower Gardens have been cordoned off following a car crash early this morning, the BBC reported. Photos showed a man in handcuffs being escorted by police officials. It was not immediately known what caused the crash.
London's Metropolitan Police were seen rushing to the scene where a car crashed into barricades outside Westminster Palace. No immediate details were available. London Police said several pedestrians were left injured. The driver of the car has been arrested.