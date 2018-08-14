London Parliament car crash LIVE Updates: Several injured as man crashes car into barricade

London Parliament car crash LIVE Updates: Footage showed the car crashing into barriers erected outside Westminster Palace. London Parliament car crash LIVE Updates: Footage showed the car crashing into barriers erected outside Westminster Palace.

A man has been arrested after a car smashed into barriers outside London’s parliament building Tuesday morning, a little after 7.30 am. Footage on social media showed heavily-armed police response units arriving at the scene, with the area outside the parliament building in central London sealed off. Parliament is currently not sitting. The incident took place on the House of Lords end of Parliament and the driver reportedly crashed into a STOP sign.

In a statement issued, the Met Police said: “At 0737hrs today, a car was in collision with barriers outside the Houses of Parliament. The male driver of the car was detained by officers at the scene. A number of pedestrians have been injured. Officers remain at the scene. We will issue further info when we have it.”

Police have also pushed back media and bystanders putting in place an anti-terrorism cordon. Several streets in London’s Parliament square have been shut as has the Westminster tube station.