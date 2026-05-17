London Imam gets life in jail for raping girls using claims of ‘supernatural powers’, ‘jinn’

Imam Abdul Halim Khan was found guilty in February of 21 counts of rape, sexual assault, and child sexual offences. (Photo: X/@CourtNewsUK)

A former imam in London has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping and sexually abusing women and girls, according to The Independent.

Abdul Halim Khan, 54, was convicted of 21 sexual offences against seven victims, including children as young as 12. The offences took place over several years in east London.

The court ordered that he must serve a minimum of 20 years before he can be considered for parole.

Police said Khan used his role as a religious leader to gain the trust of victims and then abused them.

Detective Chief Inspector Jennie Ronan, from the Metropolitan Police, said: “Abdul Khan presented himself as a respectable man who could be trusted. However, this was far from the truth.”

She said he “preyed upon and took advantage of others”.

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How the offences were carried out

The court heard that Khan arranged to meet victims in private places, including their homes. He told them he had spiritual powers and claimed to be possessed by a jinn to control them.

Prosecutors said he used fear, including threats linked to “black magic”, to stop victims from speaking out.

Melissa Garner of the Crown Prosecution Service said he “abused his position as a trusted religious leader to prey on women and girls over many years”.

Investigation and trial

The Metropolitan Police began investigating in 2018 after a victim reported the abuse. Officers later spoke to more than 50 witnesses and examined several devices as part of the inquiry.

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Khan denied the allegations during questioning, claiming they were false.

Earlier this year, a jury found him guilty of multiple counts, including rape and child sexual offences.



Victim statement

One survivor said after the verdict: “I am relieved that justice has been served. But the trauma does not simply disappear.”

She added that speaking out was difficult, but hoped others would feel able to come forward.

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“I hope that my coming forward encourages other survivors to know they are not alone,” she said.