London’s Heathrow halts flights after sightings of a drone

The report follows the pre-Christmas shutdown of London's Gatwick Airport for parts of three consecutive days due to reported drone sightings.

London's Heathrow Airport says flight departures have been suspended as a precaution after a reported drone sighting
London’s Heathrow Airport says flight departures have been suspended as a precaution after a reported drone sighting. The suspension of takeoffs from Britain’s busiest airport was announced shortly before 6 pm on Tuesday.

Airport officials say they are working closely with police to clarify the situation.

The Gatwick closure led to more than 100,000 people being stranded or delayed, the worst ever drone-related disruption at an international airport.

