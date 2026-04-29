Two persons stabbed in Jewish area of London, UK police arrest man: Security group

UK Police arrested a man after two people were stabbed to death in Golders Green in north London, after it was reported that the accused attempted to stab Jewish people in the area.

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A Jewish community security organisation, Shomrim, said that they responded immediately to the incident and detained a suspect, BBC reported.

Knife Attack on Golders Green Road – Suspect Detained by Shomrim and Arrested* One male was seen running along Golders Green Road armed with a knife and attempting to stab Jewish members of the public. Shomrim responded immediately and detained the suspect. Police attended and… — Shomrim (North West London) (@shomrimlondon) April 29, 2026

The organisation added that British police arrived and Tasered the accused who was arrested.

In a post on X, the Jewish community group wrote, “Knife Attack on Golders Green Road – Suspect Detained by Shomrim and Arrested. One male was seen running along Golders Green Road armed with a knife and attempting to stab Jewish members of the public. Shomrim responded immediately and detained the suspect. Police attended and deployed a taser.”

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer reacted to the stabbing incident in London and called it “deeply ⁠concerning.”

Starmer, while addressing the lawmakers in the parliament said, “It ​is deeply concerning to everyone in this house. There is now a police investigation, and ⁠I ⁠think we all need to do ⁠everything ‌we ​can to support ‌that investigation and be absolutely clear ‌in our ​determination ​to ​deal with any of these ​offenses, the like ⁠of which we’ve seen too much ‌recently.”