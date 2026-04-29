Two persons stabbed in Jewish area of London, UK police arrest man: Security group

A Jewish community security organisation, Shomrim, said that they responded immediately to the incident and detained a suspect, report stated.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Apr 29, 2026 05:22 PM IST
uk shootingThe organisation added that British police arrived and Tasered the accused who was arrested. (AP Photo/ Representational)
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UK Police arrested a man after two people were stabbed to death in Golders Green in north London, after it was reported that the accused attempted to stab Jewish people in the area.

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A Jewish community security organisation, Shomrim, said that they responded immediately to the incident and detained a suspect, BBC reported.

The organisation added that British police arrived and Tasered the accused who was arrested.

In a post on X, the Jewish community group wrote, “Knife Attack on Golders Green Road – Suspect Detained by Shomrim and Arrested. One male was seen running along Golders Green Road armed with a knife and attempting to stab Jewish members of the public. Shomrim responded immediately and detained the suspect. Police attended and deployed a taser.”

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer reacted to the stabbing incident in London and called it “deeply ⁠concerning.”

Starmer, while addressing the lawmakers in the parliament said, “It ​is deeply concerning to everyone in this house. There is now a police investigation, and ⁠I ⁠think we all need to do ⁠everything ‌we ​can to support ‌that investigation and be absolutely clear ‌in our ​determination ​to ​deal with any of these ​offenses, the like ⁠of which we’ve seen too much ‌recently.”

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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