London’s Gatwick Airport hit by major water outage; toilets, restaurants shut

A major water supply failure has hit London’s Gatwick Airport, disrupting access to working toilets, bars and restaurants on Sunday, airport authorities said in a statement on X.

The UK’s second-busiest airport in Sussex lost running water at both its terminals, with passengers complaining online that they were unable to wash their hands, get hot drinks, or fill up water bottles at Gatwick Airport, The Guardian reported.

According to water suppliers, the issue also had a wider impact on Sussex and Kent areas on Sunday. A BBC report quoted people who said there was confusion and frustration at the airport as all restaurants and bars were shut, while queues built up outside toilets.