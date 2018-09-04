London: Fire breaks out at primary school in Dagenham

Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 04, 2018
No injuries have been reported so far in the fire that broke out on Hewett Road.

By: Reuters | Updated: September 4, 2018 11:15:50 am
A fire broke out in a primary school in London's Dagenham and 12 fire engines and around 80 fire fighters are trying to douse the flames (Twitter/@LondonFire)

A fire broke out in a primary school in London’s Dagenham and 12 fire engines and around 80 fire fighters are trying to douse the flames, London Fire Brigade said early on Tuesday. No injuries have been reported so far in the fire that broke out on Hewett Road.

More details awaited.

