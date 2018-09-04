London: Fire breaks out at primary school in Dagenham

A fire broke out in a primary school in London’s Dagenham and 12 fire engines and around 80 fire fighters are trying to douse the flames (Twitter/@LondonFire) A fire broke out in a primary school in London’s Dagenham and 12 fire engines and around 80 fire fighters are trying to douse the flames (Twitter/@LondonFire)

A fire broke out in a primary school in London’s Dagenham and 12 fire engines and around 80 fire fighters are trying to douse the flames, London Fire Brigade said early on Tuesday. No injuries have been reported so far in the fire that broke out on Hewett Road.

Twelve fire engines and around 80 firefighters have been called to a fire at a primary school in Hewett Road in #Dagenham. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/KP1zXc8PQu — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) September 4, 2018

More details awaited.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App