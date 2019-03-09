‘Suspicious vehicle’ found in London; Westminster, New Scotland Yard cordoned off

The Westminster Bridge and Victoria Embankment in central London were evacuated after a “suspicious” vehicle was found near the British Parliament. However, police said that the area was opened to public after the vehicle was “deemed non-suspicious”.

Taking to Twitter, Metropolitan Police had initially announced, “Police are on scene at Victoria Embankment following reports of a suspicious vehicle. Road closures are in place. Updates to follow.”

In another tweet posted later, authorities said, “The incident in Victoria Embankment has now concluded. The vehicle has been deemed non-suspicious. All roads will now be reopened.”

This comes days after three suspicious packages that appeared to contain homemade bombs capable of igniting a small fire, were found in and around transport hubs in London. According to a report by The New York Times, no one was injured, but police issued warnings for people to be vigilant around city transportation hubs.