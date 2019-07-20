Toggle Menu
Lockheed Martin awarded $1.48 billion Saudi missile defence contracthttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/lockheed-martin-awarded-1-48-billion-saudi-missile-defence-contract-5838843/

Lockheed Martin awarded $1.48 billion Saudi missile defence contract

Lockheed Martin, the biggest US arms maker, builds and integrates the THAAD system, which is designed to shoot down short-, medium- and intermediate-range ballistic missiles.

Lockheed Martin awarded .48 billion Saudi missile defence contract
Lockheed Martin’s THAAD missile model is displayed during Japan Aerospace 2016 air show in Tokyo, Japan, October 12, 2016. (Reuters Photo: Kim Kyung-Hoon)

Lockheed Martin was awarded a $1.48 billion contract to build the THAAD missile defence system for Saudi Arabia, bringing the total value of the deal to $5.36 billion, the Pentagon said on Friday.

The new contract was a modification to a previously awarded agreement to produce the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense interceptor for Saudi Arabia, the Pentagon said.

In November 2018, Saudi and US officials signed letters of offer and acceptance formalizing terms for Saudi Arabia’s purchase of 44 THAAD launchers, missiles and related equipment.

In April Lockheed was awarded a $2.4 billion contract for THAAD interceptor missiles, some of which are slated to be delivered to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The latest contract is for interceptor support items.

Lockheed Martin, the biggest US arms maker, builds and integrates the THAAD system, which is designed to shoot down short-, medium- and intermediate-range ballistic missiles. Raytheon, another US firm, builds its advanced radar.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 For 50 years since Apollo 11, presidents have tried to take that next giant leap
2 A border kept him from his daughter. Now he’s here to say goodbye
3 Riding horses and banging drums, Puerto Ricans demand that governor quit