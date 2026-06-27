Karachi blast: Explosion, gunfire reported near universities, Rangers offices

An explosion and gunfire were reported on Saturday ⁠on ​a major Karachi road ​near ​several universities and ⁠Pakistan’s meteorological department, news agency Reuters reported, citing ‌Pakistani media outlets ARY News and Geo ⁠News. ARY News said ⁠the ‌blast took ​place ‌near the offices of ‌the Rangers, ​a ​paramilitary ​force.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.