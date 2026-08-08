World News updates: UAE accuses Iran of missile attack on ADNOC vessel in Strait of Hormuz

Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman. (REUTERS File)
The United Arab Emirates on Saturday accused Iran of launching a missile attack on an ADNOC-linked vessel transiting the Strait of Hormuz, condemning what it called a “hostile” strike and accusing Tehran of “acts of piracy”.
Elsewhere, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said reopening the strategic waterway would depend on Washington accepting Tehran’s conditions rather than ongoing talks with Oman. In the US, the Senate advanced a sanctions bill that could pave the way for tariffs of up to 100 per cent on countries including India over purchases of Russian energy, while lawmakers also confirmed Todd Blanche as attorney general. President Donald Trump announced a $3 billion investment in critical minerals and battery manufacturing.
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Here’s a look at today’s top world developments:
US Senate advances bill that could trigger 100% tariffs on India
The Senate voted 86-11 to advance the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, which would give Trump authority to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on India, China, Azerbaijan, Hungary and Slovakia over their purchases of Russian oil and gas. The bill now moves to the House.
Todd Blanche confirmed as Trump’s attorney general
Senate Republicans narrowly confirmed Trump’s former personal lawyer as attorney general in a 50-49 vote, overcoming concerns over his independence and handling of Jeffrey Epstein-related documents.
Trump announces $3 billion US push for critical minerals
Trump announced federal backing for critical-mineral mining, battery manufacturing and magnet production, calling the effort a national security priority amid concerns over US supply-chain vulnerabilities.
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