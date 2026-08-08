World News updates: UAE accuses Iran of missile attack on ADNOC vessel in Strait of Hormuz

Aug 8, 2026 02:33 PM IST

Senate Republicans narrowly confirm Todd Blanche as US attorney general

US President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Todd Blanche was narrowly confirmed as attorney general on Saturday, overcoming resistance from some Republican senators over his independence, his handling of Jeffrey Epstein-related documents and his role in agreements benefiting Trump and his family.

Blanche was confirmed by a 50-49 Senate vote, with Republican Senators Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski voting against him. Senator Bill Cassidy provided the decisive vote after saying Blanche was the best candidate Trump was likely to nominate, news agency Reuters reported.

The confirmation ends weeks of uncertainty over Blanche's nomination. He has served as acting attorney general since April and previously held the Justice Department's No. 2 position.

Why did some Republicans oppose Blanche?

Republican concerns centred on whether Blanche would be sufficiently independent from Trump and resist pressure from the White House.

Senators also questioned his handling of the release of Jeffrey Epstein-related documents and his role in establishing Trump's $1.8 billion "anti-weaponization" fund.

Blanche eventually secured enough support after agreeing in writing to narrow a tax-immunity arrangement involving Trump and his family and to end payments under the anti-weaponisation programme.

Critics have described the fund as a potential slush fund for Trump's allies, including people involved in the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

What did Blanche agree to?

The commitments were central to winning over Republican holdouts.

Blanche agreed to narrow an arrangement that prevented the Internal Revenue Service from auditing previous tax returns filed by Trump, his sons and their family business. The arrangement emerged from Trump's $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS, Reuters reported.

He also agreed to end the anti-weaponisation payments.

However, questions remain over whether those commitments are legally binding and whether Trump could later ask Blanche to revive a similar programme under a different name.

Murkowski's concerns

Murkowski said she lacked confidence that Blanche could "check the worst impulses" of the Trump administration.

She cited concerns over the handling of the Epstein files, immunity protections granted to Trump and his family businesses, statements made to anti-abortion groups and what she described as the targeting of individuals ranging from former administration officials to sitting senators.

Cassidy had also criticised Blanche's role in settling Trump's IRS lawsuit but ultimately said he trusted him to provide the president with candid legal advice.

What changes at the Justice Department?

Blanche now takes permanent charge of a Justice Department that has undergone major changes during Trump's second term.

Reuters reported that the department has pursued prosecutions of Trump's perceived political enemies, seen large numbers of career prosecutors leave and said it operates at the direction of the president — a departure from longstanding expectations of Justice Department independence.

Federal judges have also criticised prosecutors in several cases for pursuing what they considered weak charges, while grand juries have declined to indict in some instances.

Political appointees have removed senior career officials regarded as resistant to the administration's agenda, while staffing has fallen sharply in areas including the civil rights division and ethics office.

Blanche's defence of his record

Blanche has defended his tenure, arguing that the Justice Department has helped bring crime to record lows and corrected what he described as wrongs committed by the Biden administration against Trump and his conservative allies.

His supporters say he remains committed to the department's core law-enforcement mission.

Senator Chuck Grassley, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, called Blanche a "tough, fair prosecutor dedicated to the rule of law" and said his leadership would bring that approach across the Justice Department.

Blanche, who spent nearly a decade as a career prosecutor in New York before becoming Trump's lawyer, was ultimately viewed by some Republican skeptics as the most acceptable choice Trump could have made. They argued that his permanent appointment could make him more willing to resist pressure from the White House.