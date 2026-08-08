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World News updates: UAE accuses Iran of missile attack on ADNOC vessel in Strait of Hormuz

UAE accuses Iran of attacking an ADNOC-linked vessel in the Strait of Hormuz as tensions escalate, while the US Senate advances a Russia sanctions bill that could affect India.

Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, June 16, 2026. (REUTERS)Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman. (REUTERS File)

The United Arab Emirates on Saturday accused Iran of launching a missile attack on an ADNOC-linked vessel transiting the Strait of Hormuz, condemning what it called a “hostile” strike and accusing  Tehran of “acts of piracy”.

Elsewhere, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said reopening the strategic waterway would depend on Washington accepting Tehran’s conditions rather than ongoing talks with Oman. In the US, the Senate advanced a sanctions bill that could pave the way for tariffs of up to 100 per cent on countries including India over purchases of Russian energy, while lawmakers also confirmed Todd Blanche as attorney general. President Donald Trump announced a $3 billion investment in critical minerals and battery manufacturing.

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Here’s a look at today’s top world developments:

US Senate advances bill that could trigger 100% tariffs on India

The Senate voted 86-11 to advance the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, which would give Trump authority to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on India, China, Azerbaijan, Hungary and Slovakia over their purchases of Russian oil and gas. The bill now moves to the House.

Todd Blanche confirmed as Trump’s attorney general

Senate Republicans narrowly confirmed Trump’s former personal lawyer as attorney general in a 50-49 vote, overcoming concerns over his independence and handling of Jeffrey Epstein-related documents.

Trump announces $3 billion US push for critical minerals

Trump announced federal backing for critical-mineral mining, battery manufacturing and magnet production, calling the effort a national security priority amid concerns over US supply-chain vulnerabilities.

Follow The Indian Express Global Desk for live coverage of the day’s top world news.

Live Updates
Aug 8, 2026 06:20 PM IST
‘It’s insane’: Clinton compares Trump’s White House to Saddam’s palace

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has likened President Donald Trump’s gold-heavy White House renovations to the palaces of former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein, saying the changes reflect the president’s “narcissistic personality”.

Speaking to journalist Kara Swisher on her Pivot podcast Friday, Clinton recalled visiting Baghdad after Saddam Hussein’s fall, when she was a US senator, CNN reported. She said she had meetings in some of the former Iraqi leader’s palaces and found similarities with the changes now being made inside the White House.

“You know what? That’s a very—I was in Baghdad after the fall of Saddam Hussein. I was then a senator, and I had meetings in some of his palaces. They were quite reminiscent of what we are seeing in our own White House. It’s just insane,” Clinton said. READ HERE

Aug 8, 2026 06:07 PM IST
UAE accuses Iran of missile attack on ADNOC vessel in Strait of Hormuz

The United Arab Emirates on Saturday accused Iran of firing a missile at a vessel linked to state oil giant ADNOC as it passed through the Strait of Hormuz, condemning the incident as a "hostile" attack and accusing Tehran of "acts of piracy", Reuters reported.

A small boat sails past cargo ships and other commercial vessels anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, Wednesday. (AP)

UAE state news agency WAM initially cited ADNOC as saying one of its vessels had been targeted by a missile early Saturday. The company said the situation was under control.

The UAE Foreign Ministry later condemned what it described as an Iranian attack on the vessel. Authorities did not provide details about the ship, its cargo or whether it sustained damage. No injuries were reported.

UAE accuses Iran of 'acts of piracy'

The UAE Foreign Ministry said the attack violated a United Nations Security Council resolution protecting freedom of navigation.

It accused Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of targeting commercial vessels and using control over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz as a means of exerting economic pressure.

The ministry called on Tehran to halt such attacks and reopen the strategic waterway "fully and unconditionally".

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have previously threatened action against vessels passing through the strait if they are linked to Tehran's adversaries or fail to follow Iranian directives, Reuters reported.

15 ADNOC vessels attacked since Iran conflict began

The latest incident comes after ADNOC said on Friday that 15 of its vessels had been targeted by missiles and drones while passing through the Strait of Hormuz since the US-Israel conflict with Iran began on February 28.

Three of those attacks occurred this week, the company said.

The attacks have killed one crew member and injured 20 others, according to ADNOC.

However, the company did not identify who was responsible for those earlier attacks.

ADNOC said the continuing attacks on its personnel and assets had significantly affected its operations, although it was continuing to meet customer requirements despite what it described as an "exceptionally challenging environment".

Why the Strait of Hormuz matters

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most important energy corridors, connecting the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea.

Before the latest conflict, roughly one-fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas passed through the narrow waterway between Iran and Oman, Reuters reported.

Shipping through the strait has faced repeated disruptions since the US-Israel conflict with Iran began, pushing up freight costs and raising concerns over the security of global energy supplies.

ADNOC, the Abu Dhabi state oil company, is one of the world's largest energy producers and exports crude oil, natural gas and refined petroleum products worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies)

Aug 8, 2026 04:07 PM IST
Iran says Strait of Hormuz reopening depends on US conditions

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Saturday that reopening the Strait of Hormuz would not depend on ongoing talks between Iran and Oman, but on the United States accepting Tehran's conditions.

People spend time at a beach as commercial vessels are anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, Wednesday. (AP photo)

The statement came a day after a US official said progress had been made in talks involving Iran and Oman that could lead to the reopening of the strategic waterway and potentially restore oil exports disrupted by the five-month-old US war with Iran.

The IRGC said the reopening of the strait was subject to "specific mechanisms and conditions" set by Iran and was not linked to the negotiations between Tehran and Muscat.

The comments cast doubt on US claims of progress towards reopening the waterway, through which a significant share of the world's oil shipments passes.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Aug 8, 2026 02:33 PM IST
Senate Republicans narrowly confirm Todd Blanche as US attorney general

US President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Todd Blanche was narrowly confirmed as attorney general on Saturday, overcoming resistance from some Republican senators over his independence, his handling of Jeffrey Epstein-related documents and his role in agreements benefiting Trump and his family.

Blanche was confirmed by a 50-49 Senate vote, with Republican Senators Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski voting against him. Senator Bill Cassidy provided the decisive vote after saying Blanche was the best candidate Trump was likely to nominate, news agency Reuters reported.

The confirmation ends weeks of uncertainty over Blanche's nomination. He has served as acting attorney general since April and previously held the Justice Department's No. 2 position.

Why did some Republicans oppose Blanche?

Republican concerns centred on whether Blanche would be sufficiently independent from Trump and resist pressure from the White House.

Senators also questioned his handling of the release of Jeffrey Epstein-related documents and his role in establishing Trump's $1.8 billion "anti-weaponization" fund.

Blanche eventually secured enough support after agreeing in writing to narrow a tax-immunity arrangement involving Trump and his family and to end payments under the anti-weaponisation programme.

Critics have described the fund as a potential slush fund for Trump's allies, including people involved in the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

What did Blanche agree to?

The commitments were central to winning over Republican holdouts.

Blanche agreed to narrow an arrangement that prevented the Internal Revenue Service from auditing previous tax returns filed by Trump, his sons and their family business. The arrangement emerged from Trump's $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS, Reuters reported.

He also agreed to end the anti-weaponisation payments.

However, questions remain over whether those commitments are legally binding and whether Trump could later ask Blanche to revive a similar programme under a different name.

Murkowski's concerns

Murkowski said she lacked confidence that Blanche could "check the worst impulses" of the Trump administration.

She cited concerns over the handling of the Epstein files, immunity protections granted to Trump and his family businesses, statements made to anti-abortion groups and what she described as the targeting of individuals ranging from former administration officials to sitting senators.

Cassidy had also criticised Blanche's role in settling Trump's IRS lawsuit but ultimately said he trusted him to provide the president with candid legal advice.

What changes at the Justice Department?

Blanche now takes permanent charge of a Justice Department that has undergone major changes during Trump's second term.

Reuters reported that the department has pursued prosecutions of Trump's perceived political enemies, seen large numbers of career prosecutors leave and said it operates at the direction of the president — a departure from longstanding expectations of Justice Department independence.

Federal judges have also criticised prosecutors in several cases for pursuing what they considered weak charges, while grand juries have declined to indict in some instances.

Political appointees have removed senior career officials regarded as resistant to the administration's agenda, while staffing has fallen sharply in areas including the civil rights division and ethics office.

Blanche's defence of his record

Blanche has defended his tenure, arguing that the Justice Department has helped bring crime to record lows and corrected what he described as wrongs committed by the Biden administration against Trump and his conservative allies.

His supporters say he remains committed to the department's core law-enforcement mission.

Senator Chuck Grassley, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, called Blanche a "tough, fair prosecutor dedicated to the rule of law" and said his leadership would bring that approach across the Justice Department.

Blanche, who spent nearly a decade as a career prosecutor in New York before becoming Trump's lawyer, was ultimately viewed by some Republican skeptics as the most acceptable choice Trump could have made. They argued that his permanent appointment could make him more willing to resist pressure from the White House.

Aug 8, 2026 01:59 PM IST
Typhoon Dolphin cuts power to 50,000 buildings in southern Japan

Typhoon Dolphin lashed Japan's southern Okinawa prefecture on Saturday, injuring six people and cutting power to more than 50,000 buildings. Meanwhile, China has shut ports and halted ferries ahead of the storm's expected arrival on its east coast.

Five elderly people, three of whom fell due to strong winds, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in ⁠Okinawa while ​another person was injured in Kagoshima prefecture, authorities said.

Nearly 39,000 buildings were without power in Kagoshima while just over 12,000 were affected in Okinawa. Domestic airlines, ANA and Japan Airlines, cancelled flights to and from Okinawa, Associated Press reported.

Aug 8, 2026 01:05 PM IST
Helicopter battling Utah wildfire crashes: US aviation agency

The US' Federal Aviation Administration said a helicopter helping battle a Utah wildfire has crashed. There is no news of the two people aboard the aircraft.

Aug 8, 2026 12:21 PM IST
Iran’s leaders believe a victory is within reach even as Trump remains adamant

Five months after the US-Iran war began, there is no end to the ongoing conflict at sight. Despite repeated timelines, Trump has failed to achieve what he promised at the start of the conflict: the fall of the Iranian regime and the people taking over the reins from the clergy.

However, Iranian leaders feel their own victory is at hand and won't require the same epic patience. They are betting that military pressure will ultimately force the US to accept their control over the crucial waterway for global energy.

Tehran knows that the US stockpile of weapons, including advanced missile interceptors is diminishing. They know the war is deeply unpopular with Americans. They know that as long as the strait is largely closed, the price of gas and other goods will stay high ahead of US congressional elections in November. They know that trying to open it by force would be costly and may require American ground troops. They know their Houthi allies in Yemen could widen the war and disrupt another major trade route.

Aug 8, 2026 11:04 AM IST
Typhoon Dolphin hits Okinawa, injures five; China shuts ports ahead of expected landfall

  • Impact in Japan: Typhoon Dolphin struck Okinawa Prefecture on Saturday, injuring five elderly people (three from wind-related falls) and cutting power to 14,000 buildings; ANA and Japan Airlines cancelled flights to the region, with maximum sustained winds of 162 kph and gusts up to 216 kph.
  • Where it's headed: As of noon, the storm was about 160 km northwest of Kume Island, moving northwest at 15 kph; China's meteorological centre expects landfall on its eastern/southern coast between late Sunday and early Monday, likely between Zhoushan and Fuding.
  • China's preparations: Zhejiang raised its coastal typhoon alert to the highest level, halted port operations and suspended 162 passenger ferry routes; Ningbo Lishe International Airport will suspend all flights from Saturday night through Sunday, and Shanghai's Yangshan port has already been cleared of vessels.
  • Rainfall warning: Eastern China, including Shanghai and neighbouring provinces, is expected to see rain and strong winds through 12 August, with parts of eastern Zhejiang forecast to receive over 600mm of rain.
  • Taiwan Strait dispute: Taiwan cancelled 63 international flights over the storm, while China's order that ships in the Taiwan Strait must follow its traffic instructions was rejected by Taipei as "ridiculous," reigniting the long-standing dispute over control of the strategic waterway.

    • (With inputs from Reuters)

    Aug 8, 2026 10:02 AM IST
    What to know about Trump's new attempt to limit birthright citizenship

  • New orders issued: Trump signed a pair of executive orders on Thursday restricting birthright citizenship, narrower in scope than an earlier order struck down by the Supreme Court in June, with "adjustments" made to account for that ruling.
  • Who's excluded: The orders target children born to foreign embassy or UN staff, "birth tourism" cases, and children of parents linked to groups designated as terrorist organisations, such as Antifa or Tren de Aragua.
  • Birth tourism crackdown: One order defines birth tourism as entering the US on a visa specifically to give birth, giving immigration officers discretion to deny entry to pregnant women though Trump's claim of "hundreds of thousands" of such cases is seen by experts as exaggerated.
  • Legal doubts raised: Law professor Cesar Cuauhtemoc Garcia Hernandez questioned how the government would verify terrorist-group membership, and said surrogacy provisions in the order raise fresh legal questions not addressed by the 14th Amendment or past rulings.
  • Court fight expected: Advocates, including the ACLU's Cody Wofsy, say the Supreme Court already rejected this approach once and the 14th Amendment's guarantee of birthright citizenship will stand regardless of new executive orders.

    • (With inputs from AP)

    Aug 8, 2026 09:50 AM IST
    Houthis strike Marib again as UN warns Yemen nearing wider conflict

  • Latest attack: Houthi ballistic missiles and drones hit displacement camps and residential areas in Marib on Friday, killing two people and wounding 14, according to Yemen's state news agency SABA. Yemen's army said Saturday it had struck back at Houthi forces along several front lines.
  • The exchanges mark a major flare-up between the Houthis and Yemen's internationally recognised government after years of largely subsided fighting, with UN envoy Hans Grundberg warning Yemen is now at its greatest risk of renewed large-scale conflict since the April 2022 truce.
  • The clashes follow strikes a day earlier that killed at least 30 government troops in Marib and Hadramawt provinces among the deadliest escalations in months which the Houthis said were a response to a Saudi military buildup in the area.
  • A senior Saudi official said Riyadh expects coordinated attacks from the Houthis and Iran-backed Iraqi militias amid the expanding US-Israeli war on Iran; the UN Security Council has also voiced concern, urging the Houthis to avoid further escalation and use existing dialogue channels.

    • (With inputs from Reuters)

    Aug 8, 2026 09:09 AM IST
    Why is Trump investing $3 billion in critical minerals and battery projects?

  • The big number: The US government is putting $3 billion into critical minerals and battery projects, including a $1.4 billion Defense Department loan for battery-parts maker Sila Nanotechnologies, plus loans to scandium miner Sunrise Energy Metals ($400 million) and magnet developer Niron Magnetics ($150 million).
  • The trigger: Weapons stockpiles were significantly depleted during the five-month Iran war, and officials warn some inventories could take years to rebuild given current production constraints — though the administration disputes claims of major shortages.
  • The strategic goal: Officials say the push is meant to cut US dependence on Chinese supply chains for minerals like rare earths, tungsten, germanium and scandium, which are essential for missiles, fighter jets, armoured vehicles and other defence systems.
  • Building the pipeline: Alongside the industry investment, the Department of Energy and Pentagon are funding mining schools with $100 million and $80 million respectively, aiming to double the number of mining-related graduates within two years.
  • The bigger picture: This adds to a $12 billion strategic minerals stockpile Trump launched earlier in his term, with Trump declaring the US should be the world's "minerals superpower"; Australia has already welcomed the loan to Sunrise Energy Metals for its New South Wales scandium project.

    • (With inputs from Reuters)

    Aug 8, 2026 08:17 AM IST
    Helicopter crashes battling Utah wildfire; dozer operator killed fighting separate blaze in Oregon

  • A Sikorsky S-64 "Skycrane" heavy-lift helicopter with two people aboard crashed near Richfield, Utah, while fighting the Fishlake National Forest fire. Conditions were good enough to fly at the time, and the crash itself sparked a new fire in steep terrain.
  • Officials could not reach the crash site by Friday evening due to the flames; response teams hoped to get in within 24 hours. "We didn't want to put them at bigger risk," said Sevier County Sheriff Nathan Curtis.
  • Separately, 47-year-old bulldozer operator Jason Ensign died Thursday when the Wrights Spring fire near Chiloquin, Oregon, grew rapidly and cut off his escape route. The fire has burned nearly 14 square miles with zero containment.
  • Sparked by lightning on 27 July, the blaze near Kanosh has grown to 165 square miles, is 19% contained, and involves over 600 personnel; it has destroyed at least six structures and triggered evacuations.
  • Both fires are being fuelled by extreme heat, dry conditions and erratic winds the same conditions behind a June wildfire in Colorado that killed four firefighters. The NTSB and FAA will investigate the helicopter crash once the site is safe to reach.
    • Aug 8, 2026 07:59 AM IST
    5 things to know: Pentagon revokes Frank Kendall's security clearance

  • The Pentagon has stripped former Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall of his eligibility to access classified information and barred him from any sensitive role, accusing him of leaking details about Air Force One's capabilities to the media.
  • It follows reporting last month, including by The New York Times, on security gaps in the new Qatari-gifted Air Force One including a lack of the advanced antimissile systems fitted to its predecessor.
  • Kendall, who served under President Biden, was quoted in the Times saying there hadn't been enough time for "all the normal Air Force One modifications," and that he was surprised the plane was flown outside the US.
  • After the Times report, the Justice Department subpoenaed the paper's reporters to try to identify their sources, sparking press freedom concerns the subpoenas were later withdrawn following criticism from a judge.
  • This is not the first clearance revocation under the Trump administration, which pulled security access for 37 national security officials last year and stripped protections from retired Gen. Mark Milley soon after taking office; the Pentagon has not said if Kendall faces prosecution referral.

    • (With inputs from AP)

    Aug 8, 2026 07:41 AM IST
    5 things in the US Senate's new Russia sanctions bill

  • 100% tariff power: President Trump can now impose tariffs up to 100% on goods from the top five importers of Russian oil and gas currently China, India, Azerbaijan, Hungary and Slovakia.
  • The bill cleared the Senate 86-11, and has been renamed the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026.
  • The bill pushes the expiration of the Iran Sanctions Act of 1996 — which penalises firms investing in Iran's energy sector out to 2031.
  • Fresh sanctions are aimed at President Vladimir Putin, along with Russian oligarchs and financial institutions.
  • The bill now heads to the House of Representatives, which takes it up when it returns from recess on 31 August, with some Democrats already flagging concerns over how much tariff power it hands the President.

    • Read the full story here:

    Aug 8, 2026 06:35 AM IST
    US Senate passes Russia sanctions bill that seeks 100% tariffs on India, four others

    The US Senate voted overwhelmingly to pass a bill targeting Russia and the countries that buy its oil and gas including India and China with lawmakers arguing that such trade helps finance Moscow's war in Ukraine.

    Key points:

  • The vote: The Senate approved the bill by an 86-11 margin. It has been renamed the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026.
  • Tariff powers: The bill allows President Donald Trump to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on goods from the top five importers of Russian oil and gas currently China, India, Azerbaijan, Hungary and Slovakia.
  • Iran sanctions extended: The bill also pushes back the expiration of the Iran Sanctions Act of 1996 —which penalises companies investing in Iran's energy sector — to 2031.
  • Behind the bill: It was championed by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who died on 11 July after a trip to Kyiv, and Democrat Richard Blumenthal. After Graham's death, lawmakers from both parties pushed to pass the bill as a tribute to his legacy as an ally of Ukraine.
  • Graham family reaction: Darline Graham, appointed to her late brother's Senate seat, said the bill forces countries "keeping Russia's economy afloat" to choose between doing business with America or buying cheap Russian energy.
  • Sanctions on Russian officials: The bill also targets Russian President Vladimir Putin, along with oligarchs and financial institutions, with fresh sanctions.
  • Blumenthal's response: Senator Blumenthal said Graham would be "proud of what we've done," adding that the sanctions and tariffs would stop those "complicit" in what he called Russia's war of aggression.
  • Democratic pushback: Some Democrats, including Congressmen Gregory Meeks and Don Beyer, warned the bill hands Trump "sweeping new tariff authorities" he could "weaponise with abandon," arguing it lets him avoid holding Russia accountable while adding to his ongoing trade disputes at Americans' expense. The bill now moves to the House of Representatives, which will take it up when it reconvenes on 31 August.

    • (With inputs from PTI)

    Aug 8, 2026 05:54 AM IST
    Helicopter battling Utah wildfire crashes with no word on 2 people aboard

    A helicopter helping fight a major wildfire in central Utah crashed on Friday, and federal officials have so far given no word on the condition of the two people who were on board.

    Key points:

  • The helicopter was one of seven aircraft working the fire and went down near Richfield, about 160 miles (258 km) south of Salt Lake City. The FAA has confirmed the crash but not the crew's condition.
  • Officials in Sevier and Millard counties did not respond to questions, and neither the FAA nor wildfire officials had details on the two people aboard.
  • The National Transportation Safety Board and FAA will investigate, but access to the site may be delayed if the wildfire is still burning close by.
  • Crews had been warned Friday morning of erratic winds, dry fuels, high heat and possible dry thunderstorms and lightning; red flag warnings were in effect across the region.
  • The blaze, in the Fishlake National Forest, was sparked by lightning on 27 July. It has grown to 165 square miles (427 sq km) and was only 19 per cent contained as of Friday.
  • Months of dry weather, a record lack of snow in some areas, hot spells and erratic winds have driven wildfires across Utah and other parts of the American West.
  • In June, four firefighters were killed and a fifth injured in Colorado after being overrun by a fast-moving wildfire, despite deploying emergency shelters to try to protect themselves.

    • (With inputs from AP)

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