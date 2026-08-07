World News updates: US FAA orders checks on 1,400+ Boeing 737 Max jets over ‘cracks’

Nepali climber Pur Bahadur Gurung, who was among the 10 mountaineers killed in an avalanche on Broad Peak in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, was cremated following Buddhist rituals and tradition in Kathmandu on Friday, news agency PTI reported.
Gurung, popularly known as 'Yukta', and nine other climbers, including veteran Nepalese-British mountaineer Nirmal Purja, died after the avalanche struck the world's 12th-highest mountain at 8,051 metres in PoK's Gilgit-Baltistan on July 30.
The climbers were declared dead on August 1.
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exclusive: 🇳🇵💔 body of veteran Nepali climber Pur Bahadur Gurung "Yukta" (37) who lost his life in catastrophic #broadpeak avalanche arrived in Kathmandu— Hasnain Qaisrani (@QaisraniHasnain) August 6, 2026
Hundreds of family members, fellow mountaineers & well-wishers gathered at Tribhuvan International Airport for an emotional… pic.twitter.com/3QHmQZ8HJ0
Government officials, politicians, mountaineers pay tributes
Government officials, political leaders, tourism entrepreneurs, mountaineers, well-wishers and family members of Yukta were present when he was cremated near the Swoyambhunath Stupa in Kathmandu, according to Nepal Mountaineering Association (NMA) sources.
A funeral procession was held before the last rites at the Swoyambhunath Stupa.
The mountaineer's body was brought to Kathmandu from Pakistan on Thursday and was accorded a solemn reception at the Tribhuvan International Airport.
A large number of people, including government officials, Tourism Department representatives, NMA office-bearers, mountain guides, family members, relatives and well-wishers, had gathered at the airport to pay their last respects with many people offering flowers and shawls in his honour.
His body was then taken to the NMA headquarters in Naxal, where hundreds of people paid tribute to the deceased climber.
Earlier, the bodies of four climbers -- Purja, a Chinese national and two Nepali climbers -- were brought down to the Broad Peak base camp on Wednesday and were to reach Skardu in Pakistan the next day before being flown to their respective destinations.
Purja's body is expected to be flown to the UK, where his family resides, the NMA sources said.
(PTI)