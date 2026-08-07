World News updates: US FAA orders checks on 1,400+ Boeing 737 Max jets over ‘cracks’

Aug 7, 2026 04:03 PM IST

US FAA orders checks on 1,400+ Boeing 737 Max jets over crack concerns

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has ordered inspections of hundreds of Boeing 737 Max aircraft after cracks were discovered in structural components of some older Boeing 737 planes, prompting precautionary checks across the Max fleet, CBS reported.

The airworthiness directive, issued on Thursday, covers certain Boeing 737 Max 8, 737 Max 9 and 737-8200 aircraft. The FAA said the move follows reports of cracks in the bear strap — a structural reinforcement around the forward service door near the aircraft's galley — on older-generation Boeing 737 aircraft.

The directive applies to 471 aircraft in the United States and 1,429 aircraft worldwide. The FAA clarified that no cracks have been detected on Boeing 737 Max aircraft so far, but inspections have been ordered to identify potential defects before they become a safety risk.

What are the cracks?

According to the FAA, the cracks were found in the bearing strap, a component designed to reinforce areas around aircraft doors and emergency exits. Repeated stress from thousands of take-offs and landings can cause fatigue cracks to develop near the corners of the door frame over time.

Boeing says issue first identified in 2019

Boeing said it first alerted operators of its 737 Next Generation (NG) aircraft about the issue in 2019 and issued detailed inspection procedures at the time.

The aircraft manufacturer added that although similar cracks have not been observed in the 737 Max fleet, it expanded the inspection programme to Max aircraft in 2024 because they share a similar structural design and manufacturing process with the earlier models.

Boeing said it is continuing to investigate the root cause of the cracking and is working on measures to prevent similar issues in future aircraft.

Airlines begin reviewing FAA directive

US carrier Southwest Airlines, one of the world's largest operators of Boeing 737 aircraft, said it is reviewing the FAA directive and will complete inspections according to the regulator's schedule.

United Airlines also said it does not expect any immediate disruption to operations, noting that inspections would be carried out during scheduled heavy maintenance checks. The airline added that its oldest 737 Max aircraft have not yet accumulated enough flight cycles to require immediate inspections under the FAA order.