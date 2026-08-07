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World News updates: US FAA orders checks on 1,400+ Boeing 737 Max jets over ‘cracks’

The airworthiness directive, issued on Thursday, covers certain Boeing 737 Max 8, 737 Max 9 and 737-8200 aircraft.

Boeing worker strikeBoeing has faced setbacks after two 737 Max crashes in 2018 and 2019 killed 346 people, followed by a June Dreamliner crash in India that left at least 260 dead. (Reuters Photo)

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has ordered inspections of hundreds of Boeing 737 Max aircraft after cracks were discovered in structural components of some older Boeing 737 planes, prompting precautionary checks across the Max fleet, CBS reported.

In Thailand, a teenager in Thailand killed at least six people and himself at a school outside Bangkok on Friday after fatally shooting his grandparents, while a US court ordered Meta to pay $567 million over harm caused to young users in a landmark lawsuit. Meanwhile, two Iranian women’s footballers who sought asylum have become Australian citizens, and a magnitude 5.8 earthquake shook parts of the Philippines. Here’s a look at today’s top world developments:

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Meta ordered to pay $567 million in New Mexico for teen mental health fund

In the United States, a New Mexico court ordered Meta to pay $567 million over harm caused to young users, in the second phase of a landmark lawsuit that the company had already lost earlier this year, according to AP.

Also read | Trump signs new birthright citizenship rules after SC setback: What does it mean for Indians

Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Pakistan to sign joint defence deal

Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan will sign a joint defence agreement on Friday, regional sources with direct ⁠knowledge ​of the matter said, at a time of regional turmoil with Gulf states coming under fire from Iran after it was attacked by the US and Israel.

Two members of Iran’s women’s football team become Australian citizens

In Australia, two members of Iran’s women’s football team who sought asylum earlier this year were sworn in as Australian citizens in Brisbane, closing a chapter that drew international attention.

Follow The Indian Express Global Desk for live coverage of the day’s top world news.

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Aug 7, 2026 05:16 PM IST
Nepali climber 'Yukta' killed in Broad Peak avalanche cremated in Kathmandu

Nepali climber Pur Bahadur Gurung, who was among the 10 mountaineers killed in an avalanche on Broad Peak in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, was cremated following Buddhist rituals and tradition in Kathmandu on Friday, news agency PTI reported.

Gurung, popularly known as 'Yukta', and nine other climbers, including veteran Nepalese-British mountaineer Nirmal Purja, died after the avalanche struck the world's 12th-highest mountain at 8,051 metres in PoK's Gilgit-Baltistan on July 30.

The climbers were declared dead on August 1.

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Government officials, politicians, mountaineers pay tributes

Government officials, political leaders, tourism entrepreneurs, mountaineers, well-wishers and family members of Yukta were present when he was cremated near the Swoyambhunath Stupa in Kathmandu, according to Nepal Mountaineering Association (NMA) sources.

A funeral procession was held before the last rites at the Swoyambhunath Stupa.

The mountaineer's body was brought to Kathmandu from Pakistan on Thursday and was accorded a solemn reception at the Tribhuvan International Airport.

A large number of people, including government officials, Tourism Department representatives, NMA office-bearers, mountain guides, family members, relatives and well-wishers, had gathered at the airport to pay their last respects with many people offering flowers and shawls in his honour.

His body was then taken to the NMA headquarters in Naxal, where hundreds of people paid tribute to the deceased climber.

Earlier, the bodies of four climbers -- Purja, a Chinese national and two Nepali climbers -- were brought down to the Broad Peak base camp on Wednesday and were to reach Skardu in Pakistan the next day before being flown to their respective destinations.

Purja's body is expected to be flown to the UK, where his family resides, the NMA sources said.

(PTI)

Aug 7, 2026 04:03 PM IST
US FAA orders checks on 1,400+ Boeing 737 Max jets over crack concerns

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has ordered inspections of hundreds of Boeing 737 Max aircraft after cracks were discovered in structural components of some older Boeing 737 planes, prompting precautionary checks across the Max fleet, CBS reported.

The airworthiness directive, issued on Thursday, covers certain Boeing 737 Max 8, 737 Max 9 and 737-8200 aircraft. The FAA said the move follows reports of cracks in the bear strap — a structural reinforcement around the forward service door near the aircraft's galley — on older-generation Boeing 737 aircraft.

The directive applies to 471 aircraft in the United States and 1,429 aircraft worldwide. The FAA clarified that no cracks have been detected on Boeing 737 Max aircraft so far, but inspections have been ordered to identify potential defects before they become a safety risk.

What are the cracks?

According to the FAA, the cracks were found in the bearing strap, a component designed to reinforce areas around aircraft doors and emergency exits. Repeated stress from thousands of take-offs and landings can cause fatigue cracks to develop near the corners of the door frame over time.

Boeing says issue first identified in 2019

Boeing said it first alerted operators of its 737 Next Generation (NG) aircraft about the issue in 2019 and issued detailed inspection procedures at the time.

The aircraft manufacturer added that although similar cracks have not been observed in the 737 Max fleet, it expanded the inspection programme to Max aircraft in 2024 because they share a similar structural design and manufacturing process with the earlier models.

Boeing said it is continuing to investigate the root cause of the cracking and is working on measures to prevent similar issues in future aircraft.

Airlines begin reviewing FAA directive

US carrier Southwest Airlines, one of the world's largest operators of Boeing 737 aircraft, said it is reviewing the FAA directive and will complete inspections according to the regulator's schedule.

United Airlines also said it does not expect any immediate disruption to operations, noting that inspections would be carried out during scheduled heavy maintenance checks. The airline added that its oldest 737 Max aircraft have not yet accumulated enough flight cycles to require immediate inspections under the FAA order.

Aug 7, 2026 03:11 PM IST
Trump threatens jail for ‘leakers’ after reports of US weapons shortages

US President Donald Trump has threatened “long-term jail sentences” for officials accused of leaking information about America’s munitions stockpiles, while insisting reports of critical weapons shortages were false and defending Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth.

The remarks came after reports suggested the Pentagon’s dwindling missile inventory had forced the administration to reconsider military options against Iran.

Taking to his Truth Social account on Thursday, the US president pushed back on reports, stating that Washington has “massive amounts of ‘munitions’ especially of certain types,” without sharing details.

Trump threatens leakers with jail

“Additionally, large amounts are being manufactured and shipped to the U.S. as needed. Defence companies are building the largest number of plants and factories in our country’s history,” he said.

“The ‘leakers’ of these treasonous statements are being hunted down. Long-term jail sentences will be sought,” POTUS added.

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Aug 7, 2026 02:22 PM IST
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan to sign joint defence deal amid regional turmoil

Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan are set to sign a trilateral defence agreement in Jeddah on Friday, according to regional sources, marking a significant new security partnership as the Iran conflict reshapes strategic alliances across the Middle East, news agency Reuters reported.

The agreement, which follows nearly a year of negotiations first reported by Reuters in January, comes amid heightened regional tensions after the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran exposed security vulnerabilities in the Gulf and disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir are expected to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah for the signing ceremony.

A Turkish official confirmed

that the agreement would be signed, although details of the pact and the specific commitments expected from each country have not been disclosed.

The deal would bring together three influential Sunni-majority nations with significant military capabilities. Turkey is a NATO member with a growing defence industry, Saudi Arabia is the Gulf's largest military spender and a key US ally, while Pakistan is the world's only nuclear-armed Muslim-majority country.

The proposed agreement comes as countries across the region reassess their security arrangements following months of conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel. The disruption to oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz has further underscored the need for closer regional defence cooperation.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had earlier said Ankara favoured creating a broader regional security framework to promote cooperation and stability.

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan already maintain close military ties. An existing bilateral defence agreement reportedly treats an attack on either country as an attack on both and allows cooperation using "all military means", according to a Saudi official cited by Reuters.

Neither the Pakistani government nor the military immediately commented on the new agreement. Saudi authorities also did not respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Aug 7, 2026 11:59 AM IST
Thailand school shooting: What we know so far
  • A 14-year-old student allegedly killed six people at a school near Bangkok after fatally shooting his grandparents, before shooting himself, police said.
  • Seven people died at the school, including the suspected gunman, and 15 others were injured, according to Thai police.
  • Police said the teenager fired at least 26 rounds using a gun that belonged to his grandfather and had 34 additional rounds of ammunition.
  • The attack is Thailand's second school shooting of 2026 and the country's deadliest mass shooting since the 2022 daycare centre massacre that killed 36 people.
  • Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul called the shooting "terrible", while emergency responders described treating students and teachers with gunshot wounds during the attack.
  • Thailand has one of Southeast Asia's highest rates of civilian gun ownership, with an estimated 10.3 million firearms in private hands, despite tighter gun control measures introduced after the 2023 Bangkok mall shooting.

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    Aug 7, 2026 11:30 AM IST
    Students among 7 killed in Thailand school shooting

    Seven people were killed ⁠in ​a school ​shooting in ​Thailand ⁠on Friday, including ‌the gunman, and 15 ⁠people ⁠were wounded, ⁠Thai ‌national ​police ‌spokesperson Trairong Phiwphan ‌said.

    Aug 7, 2026 10:59 AM IST
    Four killed in Thai school shooting, minister says

    Four people including teachers and students ⁠were ​killed in a ​school shooting ​in ⁠Thailand on Friday, Education ‌Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong told Reuters.

    The minister ⁠did ⁠not specify ⁠whether ‌the four ​dead ‌included the gunman, ‌who ​police ​said ​had killed ​himself.

    Aug 7, 2026 10:37 AM IST
    Indian-origin PhD student found dead in California, he was on a solo hike

    An Indian-origin PhD student at the University of California, Santa Barbara has been found dead.

    Vikram Mubayi – pursuing his doctorate in UCSB’s Department of Chemical Engineering – was on a solo hike in California’s Big Pine Lakes area over the weekend when he was reported missing, student publication Daily Nexus said.

    Mubayi’s body was found in the Inyo National Forest.

    Investigators have not disclosed the cause of death pending a complete investigation, but there is no indication, at this time, that there was any foul play.

    Read the full story here.

    Aug 7, 2026 09:46 AM IST
    Deaths reported after school shooting in Thailand, officials say

    An unconfirmed number of people were killed when a student opened fire at a ⁠school in Thailand north of Bangkok on Friday, authorities said.

    Lt. Col. Pasakorn Chaitawiwong, the head of the ⁠Plai Bang subdistrict ​police department, ⁠told Reuters the number of deaths was still unknown.

    The ⁠incident took place in the ​Bang ⁠Kruai district of Nonthaburi ‌province. Police identified the perpetrator as a student.

    This is a developing news and will be updated.

    Aug 7, 2026 09:26 AM IST
    Saudi military says Houthi attacks left 11 civilians, including child, injured near Yemen border

    More than 10 civilians, including a four-year-old child, were injured in Saudi Arabia on Thursday after a series of attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels, according to the Saudi military, AP reported.

    The attacks struck the southern region of Najran, near the Yemeni border, just hours after the Iran-backed rebels claimed responsibility for a separate series of strikes in central and eastern Yemen that killed at least 30 government troops and wounded 50 others.

    A Houthi leader said the strikes had targeted Saudi-backed forces, claiming hundreds were killed or injured. Yemeni officials said the attacks hit government force camps in Marib and Hadramout provinces.

    Saudi military spokesman Turki al-Malki said the Najran attack wounded seven Saudi nationals, along with one Yemeni, two Egyptians and one Pakistani national. He accused the Houthis of deliberately targeting civilians in violation of international humanitarian law.

    Houthi Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree said the strikes on Marib and Hadramout were carried out using ballistic missiles and drones, in response to a build-up of Saudi-backed forces in eastern Yemen.

    The escalation marks one of the most serious flare-ups since a de facto truce took hold in April 2022, and comes as the Houthis continue a broader campaign, including a naval blockade in the Red Sea, which they say is retaliation for Saudi Arabia's blockade on Yemen since 2015.

    Aug 7, 2026 08:47 AM IST
    Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes off western Philippines; tremors felt in capital

    A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck off Occidental Mindoro province in the western Philippines on Friday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), Reuters reported.

    The quake hit at 10:38 am local time, with its epicentre located roughly 21 km southwest of Mamburao in Occidental Mindoro, at a depth of 10 km, according to PHIVOLCS's initial advisory cited by Reuters.

    Reuters witnesses in Manila said the shaking was noticeable in an office building in the capital, prompting employees at a state agency building to evacuate as a precaution.

    PHIVOLCS said it did not expect any damage from the quake, though aftershocks remain possible in the coming hours.

    Aug 7, 2026 08:30 AM IST
    Explosion kills 2 people, wounds others in suburb of Syrian capital

    An explosion in the Damascus suburb of Jaramana on Thursday killed at least two people and injured several others, according to Syria's Health Ministry, as reported by AP.

    Key points:

  • Syrian state television, citing an unnamed security official, said the blast was caused by an explosive device planted inside a minivan taxi.
  • The Health Ministry confirmed two deaths and at least 13 people wounded.
  • An AP journalist at the scene witnessed one of the bodies being pulled from the wreckage.
  • Witnesses said the vehicle had passengers inside when it exploded, and the blast shook a busy commercial street as residents and rescue workers rushed in.
  • No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.
  • Jaramana is home to a large Druze community, and tensions have simmered between some Druze residents and Sunni Muslim Syrians who back the country's current Islamist-led government.
  • In April 2025, sectarian clashes between Druze gunmen and pro-government fighters left at least 10 people dead.
  • This is the third apparent bombing in just over a month, adding to the challenges facing interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa since he took power in December 2024 after leading the insurgency that toppled the Assad family's decades-long rule.
  • In early July, two explosions during French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Syria wounded at least 18 people, with devices hidden in a garbage bin and a parked car.
  • Al-Sharaa has been working to consolidate control, win over minority communities wary of his Islamist-led government, and gain support from Western nations concerned about his past leadership of the group formerly linked to al-Qaida.
    • Aug 7, 2026 07:36 AM IST
    Australia grants citizenship to 2 Iranian women footballers who sought asylum

    Two members of Iran's women's football team who claimed asylum in Australia back in March have officially become Australian citizens, according to the Associated Press (AP).

    Fatemeh Pasandideh and Atefeh Ramezanisadeh were sworn in on Wednesday at a citizenship ceremony in Brisbane, led by Immigration Minister Tony Burke. Friends and members of the local Iranian community turned out to support them.

    Both players called it one of the most emotional moments of their lives, saying they felt proud and grateful to belong to their new country, while still holding on to their Iranian roots.

    When the AP asked why the process had moved so quickly, Burke's office declined to comment, citing privacy. Normally, refugees must live in Australia on a valid visa for four years before applying for citizenship — though the fast-track may be linked to making the pair eligible to play for Australia.

    The two had joined Brisbane Roar in the A-League Women's competition after Iran pulled out of the Women's Asia Cup, hosted by Australia. They were among seven Iranian players who initially sought asylum, though five later returned to the team.

    Their case drew global attention, including public appeals from US President Donald Trump.

    Aug 7, 2026 06:27 AM IST
    Meta ordered to pay USD 567 million over child safety harms in New Mexico ruling

    A New Mexico court has ordered Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, to pay USD 567 million to address harm caused to young users by its platforms, according to the Associated Press (AP).

    Key points:

  • The ruling, issued late Thursday by Judge Bryan Biedscheid, marks the second phase of a landmark trial that Meta had already lost back in March.
  • Of the total amount, USD 420 million will fund treatment services for young people affected by platform-related harm.
  • The remaining sum will go toward awareness and prevention efforts, screening services, and other related costs, spread over the next five years.
  • In the first phase of the trial, jurors had already ordered Meta to pay USD 375 million in civil penalties, after finding the company knowingly harmed children's mental health and concealed what it knew about child sexual exploitation occurring on its platforms.
  • In this second phase, prosecutors had pushed for broader structural changes at Meta — including limits on addictive design features, stronger age verification, and default privacy settings to help prevent child exploitation.
  • The court noted it could not fully grant these requests: under the federal Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), Meta cannot be made to collect personal data from children under 13 or track them online, even to verify age.
  • The judge also said it would be unfair to single out Meta for stricter age-verification rules while other social media platforms remain exempt.

    • Aug 7, 2026 05:45 AM IST
    NASA astronauts Anil Menon and Jessica Meir complete spacewalk to upgrade ISS power system

    NASA astronauts Anil Menon and Jessica Meir wrapped up a spacewalk outside the International Space Station on Friday, working to fit hardware that will eventually let the station host new solar arrays, according to PTI.

    Key points:

  • The spacewalk was the 281st carried out in support of the ISS the sixth for Meir and the first for Menon.
  • It ran for six hours and 27 minutes, starting Thursday morning US time and wrapping up early Friday in India.
  • The astronauts exited through the Quest airlock to install mounting hardware on the station's 3B power channel, on the Starboard 6 truss.
  • This groundwork will later support the installation of roll-out solar arrays known as iROSA, which NASA says will boost power for the station's systems and support its eventual safe deorbit.
  • Six of the planned eight iROSA units have already been deployed since 2021; two more are due later this year.
  • Menon worked from a foot restraint fixed to the truss for a stable vantage point, while the pair also ran cabling for the future solar arrays and wrapped the structure in insulation.
  • During a break, Menon spotted the moon in the sky and joked about it being a good site for a future lunar base — a lighter moment during an otherwise technical outing.

    • This was the first of three spacewalks planned this month for the station's Expedition 75 crew. The next, on August 13, will focus on replacing a communications antenna; the third, on August 25, will handle cabling work and swap out a docking aid.

    Aug 7, 2026 05:03 AM IST
    ACLU says Trump's new birthright citizenship orders are doomed to fail in court

    The American Civil Liberties Union has hit out at Donald Trump's new executive orders, which once again try to limit birthright citizenship. The move comes just five weeks after the US Supreme Court struck down a similar order Trump issued last year.

    In a statement, the ACLU called the president's latest move an attempt to work around the Supreme Court's ruling. The rights group said the new orders will not hold up if challenged in court.

    Cody Wofsy, deputy director of the ACLU's Immigrants' Rights Project, said the top court had already settled the matter and that birthright citizenship is guaranteed by the Constitution, adding that no order from the president can change what the Constitution means. He said any order that tries to rewrite the rule on birthright citizenship will face the same outcome as the last one.

    The ACLU's response follows Trump signing two executive orders on Thursday. One order widens the list of children the White House says do not qualify for automatic citizenship. The other targets so-called "birth tourism", the practice of travelling to the US just to give birth so a child gains citizenship. Trump's first attempt to limit birthright citizenship, signed on his first day in office last year, was struck down by the Supreme Court in a 6-3 ruling in June. Legal experts expect the new orders to face fresh court challenges on similar grounds.

    Aug 7, 2026 04:59 AM IST
    Trump signs orders to limit US birthright citizenship, despite Supreme Court ruling

    A month after the US Supreme Court struck down his first bid to limit birthright citizenship under the constitution, Donald Trump signed fresh executive orders on Thursday. The orders seek to deny US citizenship to children born on American soil to "birth tourists".

  • What the orders say

    • The orders have not been made public yet. They appear to widen the categories of children the White House sees as ineligible for birthright citizenship, and aim to ban "birth tourism" outright. Trump claimed on Thursday that the practice is used by "hundreds of thousands" of people.

  • Numbers don't add up

    • That figure looks far too high. The Migration Policy Institute says the highest census-based estimate puts birth tourism at 22,000 to 26,000 babies born on US soil each year. Government data show a much smaller number just 9,600 births to mothers with foreign addresses in 2024.

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