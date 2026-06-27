Why using lithium ion batteries on airplanes is dangerous

Lithium ion batteries, found in equipment you might want to carry with you in your checked-in baggage while travelling, are producing a safety risk this summer in the United Kingdom, BBC News reported.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the fire risk posed by lithium batteries — found in power banks, laptops, mobile phones, smart watches, and vapes, is now the top safety risk to aircrafts.

The risk has led to the aviation agency to issue a blanket reminder for passengers traveling via global airlines to take such devices in the flight cabin, rather than inside their checked-in luggage.

Why are lithium-ion batteries dangerous inside flights?

The increasing use of power banks — which rely on lithium-ion batteries — inside airplanes has led to onboard safety risks, especially incidents that involve thermal runaway.