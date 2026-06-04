Linkedin, Upwork among websites used by Chinese spies to target government officials, warns UK

A 'Five Eyes' statement has warned that Chinese spies are trying to access security and defence information on LinkedIn, Upwork, Indeed (Representative image: Unsplash@zulfugarkarimov).

Chinese spies are posing as recruitment agents via online job platforms like Linkedin, Upwork and Indeed to lure nationals of US, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand into disclosing classified information. The warning was issued in a joint statement by the security agencies of the Five Eyes alliance on Wednesday.

The Five Eyes is an intelligence-sharing network of the security agencies in US, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

The statement, titled “Safeguarding our Secrets” warns that the Chinese spies are trying to access privileged security and defence information to gain a tactical advantage over the Five Eyes.

How are government officials being ‘targeted’ by Chinese spies?

Persons in defence and intelligence, along with military personnel in the Indo-Pacific region are being targeted, according to the bulletin. It also warns of a risk to persons in indirect contact with the government like journalists, think tank employees, etc.