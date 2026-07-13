How US Senator Lindsey Graham’s death will impact the November election

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., the only senator in the military's Guard or Reserves, gestures during an interview with the Associated Press at a US base in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo: AP)

US Senator Lindsey Graham’s sudden death has opened a rare vacancy in a Senate Republicans control by just 53-47, upended a high-profile November race in South Carolina, and removed one of Washington’s most active voices on foreign policy.

Graham, 71, died at his Capitol Hill home on Saturday night, two days after his birthday. His office first cited a “brief and sudden illness”; a preliminary medical examiner’s finding later pointed to a ruptured aorta linked to hardened arteries, with a final cause awaiting toxicology results.

How did he die

Graham fell ill hours after returning from a trip to Ukraine. Donald Trump said Graham had called him that evening and “sounded a little tired, but perfect.” Emergency crews responded, but Graham died soon after. Colleagues say there had been no obvious warning signs.

US Senator from South Carolina Lindsey Graham. (File Photo)

The bond was famously uneven. Graham called candidate Trump “unfit for office” in 2016, then became one of his closest Senate allies after the election, a regular golf partner and phone confidant who defended Trump through two impeachments. He briefly broke with Trump after the 6 January 2021 riot before returning to his side. Trump called him “like a member of the family.”

What did he do in the Senate?

Graham chaired the Budget Committee, steering Republican legislation through on party-line votes, and had previously chaired Judiciary, overseeing Amy Coney Barrett’s 2020 confirmation. He co-authored the failed 2013 bipartisan immigration overhaul and was in line to reclaim the Judiciary gavel if the GOP held the Senate after the midterms.

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A committed hawk, Graham made ten trips to Ukraine since 2022 and pushed hard for confrontation with Iran. A day before he died, he had struck a deal with the administration on new Russia sanctions. Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Benjamin Netanyahu both paid personal tribute.

Who replaces him, and how soon

Governor Henry McMaster will name an interim replacement. State law requires a special primary within weeks; its winner runs in November alongside a temporary appointee holding the seat, with the eventual winner starting a full six-year term in January. Possible contenders include Reps. Nancy Mace and Ralph Norman, Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, and Rep. Russell Fry.

How does this reshape November?

Graham had just won his primary with 57 per cent and was set to face Democrat Annie Andrews. His death forces Republicans into a compressed nominee scramble, turning a race they expected to be routine into a more closely watched one, though the seat is still likely to stay Republican.

Tributes came from across the aisle, including Democrats Dick Durbin and Richard Blumenthal, who praised his bipartisan streak despite fierce disagreements. Former President George W. Bush called him a man who “understood how the world works.” McMaster called him “irreplaceable.”

(With inputs from agencies)