Lightning strikes Burj Khalifa as heavy rain, thunderstorms lash UAE; authorities issue safety alerts

Heavy rain and thunderstorms swept across parts of the United Arab Emirates from Thursday into early Friday, as an unstable weather system triggered lightning, booming thunder and intense downpours across several cities, according to Gulf News.

Authorities activated emergency measures and issued safety alerts nationwide as strong winds, dust and reduced visibility affected large areas. Residents from Dubai to Abu Dhabi and the northern emirates reported flashes of lightning and loud thunderclaps on March 27.

The Dubai Media Office also shared an image of lightning striking the 829-metre Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building.

دبي

Dubai pic.twitter.com/lBMn4mSmRP — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 26, 2026

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said the country is experiencing unstable conditions due to a low-pressure system combined with an upper-air trough, resulting in convective cloud formation and repeated waves of rain and thunderstorms.

The Dubai Police said on X that efforts had been intensified, with specialised teams deployed to ensure road safety and maintain traffic flow. Police units, pumping crews and recovery vehicles were mobilised before dawn to clear waterlogged areas and manage the aftermath of the storm.

Around the clock, @DubaiPoliceHQ field teams are deployed across the emirate, ensuring public and road safety during current weather conditions.#YourSafetyOurPriority pic.twitter.com/hPtWlYnUfI — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) March 26, 2026

Eastern regions, particularly Fujairah, were among the hardest hit, with heavy rainfall reported in areas such as Taawun. Weather stations recorded significant precipitation, including 47.9 mm in Al Tawiyeen, 39.7 mm in Al Marjan and 33.3 mm in Khor Fakkan. Wind speeds reached up to 60 kmph, leading to rough sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, reported the Gulf News.

Heavy rain also disrupted traffic in Sharjah on Thursday evening, with wadis flowing and roads such as the Mleiha–Shawka route temporarily affected.

Situation in Abu Dhabi

In Abu Dhabi, police activated speed reduction systems, lowering limits to 60 kmph on key highways, including the Abu Dhabi–Al Ain Road and Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed International Road, the Gulf News reported.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) urged residents to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities and stay away from flood-prone areas, loose objects and unstable structures during strong winds. Motorists were advised to avoid driving through flooded roads and to take precautionary measures.

Together, we face severe weather conditions with awareness and commitment by following official guidance and working together to protect lives and property. pic.twitter.com/zcT0SJwokl — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) March 26, 2026

The Ministry of Interior warned against unsafe behaviour during rainy conditions, including gathering near valleys and dams, entering flowing wadis, or obstructing emergency services. Violations can attract fines ranging from Dh1,000 to Dh2,000, along with traffic penalties and possible vehicle impoundment.

Valleys may appear safe, but conditions can change suddenly. Stay away and do not attempt to cross, for your safety. pic.twitter.com/aOMAdugiah — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) March 27, 2026

Authorities said thunderstorms and lightning are typical of such weather systems but cautioned that conditions remain volatile.