Lightning strikes Burj Khalifa as heavy rain, thunderstorms lash UAE; authorities issue safety alerts

Eastern regions, particularly Fujairah, were among the hardest hit, with heavy rainfall reported in areas such as Taawun.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readMar 28, 2026 11:21 AM IST
DubaiThe Dubai Media Office also shared an image of lightning striking the 829-metre Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building. (Credit: @DXBMediaOffice)
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Heavy rain and thunderstorms swept across parts of the United Arab Emirates from Thursday into early Friday, as an unstable weather system triggered lightning, booming thunder and intense downpours across several cities, according to Gulf News.

Authorities activated emergency measures and issued safety alerts nationwide as strong winds, dust and reduced visibility affected large areas. Residents from Dubai to Abu Dhabi and the northern emirates reported flashes of lightning and loud thunderclaps on March 27.

The Dubai Media Office also shared an image of lightning striking the 829-metre Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said the country is experiencing unstable conditions due to a low-pressure system combined with an upper-air trough, resulting in convective cloud formation and repeated waves of rain and thunderstorms.

The Dubai Police said on X that efforts had been intensified, with specialised teams deployed to ensure road safety and maintain traffic flow. Police units, pumping crews and recovery vehicles were mobilised before dawn to clear waterlogged areas and manage the aftermath of the storm.

Eastern regions, particularly Fujairah, were among the hardest hit, with heavy rainfall reported in areas such as Taawun. Weather stations recorded significant precipitation, including 47.9 mm in Al Tawiyeen, 39.7 mm in Al Marjan and 33.3 mm in Khor Fakkan. Wind speeds reached up to 60 kmph, leading to rough sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, reported the Gulf News.

Heavy rain also disrupted traffic in Sharjah on Thursday evening, with wadis flowing and roads such as the Mleiha–Shawka route temporarily affected.

Situation in Abu Dhabi

In Abu Dhabi, police activated speed reduction systems, lowering limits to 60 kmph on key highways, including the Abu Dhabi–Al Ain Road and Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed International Road, the Gulf News reported.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) urged residents to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities and stay away from flood-prone areas, loose objects and unstable structures during strong winds. Motorists were advised to avoid driving through flooded roads and to take precautionary measures.

The Ministry of Interior warned against unsafe behaviour during rainy conditions, including gathering near valleys and dams, entering flowing wadis, or obstructing emergency services. Violations can attract fines ranging from Dh1,000 to Dh2,000, along with traffic penalties and possible vehicle impoundment.

Authorities said thunderstorms and lightning are typical of such weather systems but cautioned that conditions remain volatile.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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