‘Light will triumph over darkness’: Netanyahu’s video message to Iranians

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extended holiday greetings to “the brave people of Iran”, expressing hope that the “light will triumph over darkness”, as his country stepped up attacks targeting Iran.

In a video message on X, Netanyahu said, “To the brave people of Iran, I wish you, as I do every year, a happy holiday season, beginning with the Festival of Lights. It signifies the age-old belief of the Iranian people that light will triumph over darkness, that good will triumph over evil,” referencing Chaharshanbe Suri, an ancient Iranian festival of light and fire.

“It signifies the age-old belief of the Iranian people that light will triumph over darkness, that good will triumph over evil,” the Israeli prime minister said.