‘Light will triumph over darkness’: Netanyahu’s video message to Iranians

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extended holiday greetings to “the brave people of Iran”, expressing hope that the “light will triumph over darkness”, as his country stepped up attacks targeting Iran.
In a video message on X, Netanyahu said, “To the brave people of Iran, I wish you, as I do every year, a happy holiday season, beginning with the Festival of Lights. It signifies the age-old belief of the Iranian people that light will triumph over darkness, that good will triumph over evil,” referencing Chaharshanbe Suri, an ancient Iranian festival of light and fire.
“It signifies the age-old belief of the Iranian people that light will triumph over darkness, that good will triumph over evil,” the Israeli prime minister said.
“This year, this holiday has special meaning… I take this opportunity to wish you a happy Nowruz — a year of freedom. A new beginning of hope to all of you,” he added, referring to the holiday that will be celebrated on Friday.
Prime Minister Netanyahu:
To the brave people of Iran, I wish you, as I do every year a happy holiday season, beginning with the Festival of Lights.
It signifies the age old belief of the Iranian people that light will triumph over darkness, that good will triumph over evil. pic.twitter.com/PoY2Mhlg6p
Earlier, he shared a video on social media where he was seen drinking coffee and addressing the rumours surrounding his death. He ordered coffee at The Sataf cafe in Jerusalem, where he can be heard saying, “Great, thanks” to the seller.
Mocking his death rumours, he said, “I am dying for coffee. I’m dying for my people. How are they behaving? Fantastic. Do you want to count the number of fingers?”
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