Thursday, October 11, 2018
Libyan official: 75 bodies of IS militants found near Sirte

Islamic militants expanded their reach in Libya after the 2011 uprising that plunged the country into chaos and toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

By: AP | Benghazi | Published: October 11, 2018 6:55:06 pm
Salem el-Ameel, a spokesman for a local force in Sirte, says a resident reported finding the grave about a month ago on his farm in al-Daheir district, east of Sirte. (Reuters/Representational Image)

A Libyan official says authorities have uncovered a collective grave containing more than 75 bodies of suspected Islamic State group fighters near the coast city of Sirte, formerly the main IS stronghold in this North African country. Salem el-Ameel, a spokesman for a local force in Sirte, says a resident reported finding the grave about a month ago on his farm in al-Daheir district, east of Sirte.

He says authorities believe the remains are of IS because “we can tell from their clothes.” IS were driven from Sirte in 2016, fleeing inland. Islamic militants expanded their reach in Libya after the 2011 uprising that plunged the country into chaos and toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

Libya is currently split between rival governments in the east and the west.

