Toggle Menu
Libya to hold elections by year end, says Tripoli PM Fayez al-Serrajhttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/libya-to-hold-elections-by-year-end-says-tripoli-pm-fayez-al-serraj-5612962/

Libya to hold elections by year end, says Tripoli PM Fayez al-Serraj

Last week, internationally recognised Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj met with Khalifa Haftar, the military commander who dominates eastern Libya, in Abu Dhabi but few details had emerged so far.

Libya to hold elections by year end, says Tripoli PM Fayez al-Serraj,Khalifa Haftar
FILE PHOTO: Khalifa Haftar, the military commander who dominates eastern Libya, arrives to attend an international conference on Libya at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, May 29, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

Libya should hold parliamentary and presidential elections by year-end, the internationally recognised Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj said Tuesday. The United Nations had planned for the North African oil producer to hold elections on December 10 as a way out of conflict since the toppling of late leader Muammar Gaddafi but a spike in violence and lack of understanding between its rival camps had made this impossible.

Libya is divided into a recognised government in Tripoli and a parallel version in the east backed by Khalifa Haftar, whose forces control the east.

Last week, Serraj met with Haftar in Abu Dhabi but few details had emerged so far. He said in a speech in Tripoli he had agreed with Haftar to hold elections by year-end.

He said he had met Haftar “in order to stop bloodshed, reach a formula of avoiding our country’s conflict and military escalation”.

Serraj did not elaborate.

Advertising

Haftar’s forces, the Libya National Army, have expanded south since January, securing key oilfields. There has been talk they might move north to take the capital in western Libya.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Drones aid search for Italian, Scot missing on Pakistan peak
2 American woman, divorced from Saudi husband, is trapped in Saudi Arabia
3 Major London underground station briefly shut after false alarm