Libya: Sushma Swaraj urges Indians stranded in Tripoli to leave immediately

In the wake of worsening security situation in Libya, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj Friday urged Indians living in the capital Tripoli to leave the war-ravaged country immediately. The foreign minister further informed that 500 Indian nationals continue to be in the Libyan capital despite the travel ban to the North African country.

Advertising

“Even after massive evacuation from Libya and the travel ban, there are over 500 Indian nationals in Tripoli. The situation in Tripoli is deteriorating fast. Presently, flights are operational…Pls ask your relatives and friends to leave Tripoli immediately. We will not be able to evacuate them later,” tweeted Swaraj.

Ever since the ouster and assassination of Muammar Gaddafi, Libya has been in a state of civil war for the last eight years with multiple factions led by different warlords raising rebellions and claiming authority in different parts of the country.

Khalifa Haftar — the leader of the Libyan National Army — is the most prominent warlord who launched an advance towards the Libyan capital on April 4 in order to capture power from the Government of National Accord (GNA) which is recognised by the United Nations.

Advertising

As Haftar’s forces continue their advance towards Tripoli and fighting continues for the control of the Libyan capital, GNA has stated that it would seek the prosecution of renegade military leader Khalifa Haftar in the International Criminal Court.

At least 205 people have been killed in the battle for the control of Tripoli, the World Health Organization (WHO) stated on Thursday.