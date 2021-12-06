scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, December 06, 2021
MUST READ

Factbox: Legal cases against Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi

The junta has tightly controlled information about the behind-closed-doors legal proceedings and has imposed a gag order on Suu Kyi's legal team.

By: Reuters |
Updated: December 6, 2021 7:54:46 pm
Suu Kyi, 76, was ousted in a February 1 coup. (Reuters)

Myanmar’s former leader Aung San Suu Kyi received a four-year jail term on Monday, the first verdict in numerous cases brought against her since she was ousted in a Feb. 1 military coup..

The junta has tightly controlled information about the behind-closed-doors legal proceedings and has imposed a gag order on Suu Kyi’s legal team.

The following is a summary of cases against Suu Kyi, based on information available to Reuters. Suu Kyi, 76, has denied all charges.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

– Intent to incite, after her party sent a letter in February to international organisations asking them not to recognise the military government (Penal Code, Article 505). Sentenced to two years in prison.

– Breaches of coronavirus regulations during her party’s election campaigning in September 2020 (Natural Disaster Management Law, Article 25). Sentenced to two years in prison. A second case is outstanding.

– Possession in February of unlicensed walkie-talkies and a set of signal jammers (Export and Import Law, Article 8). 1 case, maximum 3 years in prison. (Telecommunications Law, Article 67). 1 case, maximum 1 year in prison.

– Obtaining, collecting, recording, or publishing or communicating secret information that could be useful to an enemy (Official Secrets Act). 1 case, maximum 14 years in prison.

– Prosecution for “electoral fraud and lawless actions” (status unclear).

– Violations of the anti-corruption law (Sections 55, 63). 6 cases, maximum 15 years in prison for each.

Allegations include:

* Misusing funds from the Daw Khin Kyi Foundation Suu Kyi chaired, to build a home.
* Leasing government-owned land at a discounted rate.
* Accepting bribes totalling $600,000 and 11.4 kg of gold bars.
* Misuse of state funds for renting, buying a helicopter.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 06: Latest News

Advertisement